Under the Banner of Heaven Release Date, Renewal Status, & What to Expect

Prepare to welcome another addition to the true-crime drama TV scene when Under the Banner of Heaven, starring Andrew Garfield, premieres as a fresh new limited series in 2022. The series is directed by Oscar-winning writer Dustin Lance Black and is based on Jon Krakauer’s New York Times bestselling book of the same name.

True crime has become a popular genre in a variety of media, including television. In 2022 alone, fans will see Inventing Anna, Joe versus Carole, The Tinder Swindler, The Thing About Pam, and The Dropout, to name a few. They will shortly be joined by Under the Banner of Heaven.

Everything we know about Under the Banner of Heaven is listed here.

Hulu Release Date For Under The Banner Of Heaven

We know that Under the Banner of Heaven will be released in 2022, but we don’t know when. “Coming soon” is stated across the board on all limited series products. While we don’t know when or where Under the Banner of Heaven will air, we do know where fans may watch it. The limited series, developed and marketed as an FX original, will be available only on Hulu in the United States. It will be available on Disney Plus across the world, including the United Kingdom. It’s unknown if the program would debut simultaneously in the United States, the United Kingdom, and other international markets, or whether there will be a wait.

What is the storyline of ‘Under the Banner of Heaven?

As previously stated, Under the Banner of Heaven is based on Jon Krakauer’s non-fiction novel of the same name. The following is a summary for Under the Banner of Heaven:

“A faithful detective’s religion is put to the test as he investigates a violent murder that appears to be linked to a renowned Utah family’s descent into LDS (Latter Day Saints) fanaticism and hatred of the government.”

Who is in the cast of Under the Banner of Heaven?

“Under the Banner of Heaven” will star two competent and extremely entertaining actors. We know Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones will feature in “Under the Banner of Heaven” according to FX’s press announcement on the upcoming limited series. Garfield, who will appear in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “tick, tick…Boom!” later this year, will portray Pyre, who is described as “an LDS elder who is loyal to his Church and family but begins to doubt some of the Church’s doctrines via his encounter with a suspected killer.” In the role of Brenda, “a young loyal Mormon who is the victim of a horrific murder,” Edgar-Jones, who impressed viewers in 2020 with her compelling performance in Hulu’s “Normal People,” will portray Brenda, “a young faithful Mormon who is the victim of a cruel murder.”

Now that FX has given “Under the Banner of Heaven” the green light and cast Garfield and Edgar-Jones in two of the key parts, we expect learn more about the casting in the coming months. According to the descriptions of the characters Garfield and Edgar-Jones will be portraying, it appears that there are a few more main parts to fill, notably the two Mormon Fundamentalist brothers who kill a lady and her kid, as well as essential supporting cast members. More casting announcements are expected in the coming months, with casting possibly ending up by the end of 2021.

Is there a trailer for ‘Under the Banner of Heaven?

The first Under the Banner of Heaven video has emerged in the shape of a teaser trailer. The minute-long trailer lives up to that description, as it sets out the bones of the limited series — that it will investigate a double murder — with a voiceover from Andrew Garfield’s character showcasing how frightened he is by what he uncovers. Take a look at it after the jump.