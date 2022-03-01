Cain Velasquez Net Worth 2022, Income, Salary, Wife, Tattoo, Bio Wiki

Cain Velasquez’s net worth:

Cain Velasquez is a $4 million net worth Mexican-American professional wrestler and retired professional mixed martial artist. He was the UFC Heavyweight Champion twice.

Early Life:

Cain Ramirez Velasquez was born in Salinas, California, on June 28, 1982. Efrain’s father is from Sinaloa, Mexico, and came to the United States as an illegal immigrant. He met Isabel, Cain’s American-born mother. They fell in love, married, and Efrain became a citizen of the United States. Cain is one of his parents’ three children. He has an older brother, Efrain, Jr., and a younger sister, Adela. Cain grew raised in Yuma, Arizona, with his brothers. He wrestled all through high school and twice won the 5A Arizona Wrestling Championship. He was also a high school football linebacker. During his final year of high school, he was captain of the wrestling and football teams. Cain wrestled at Iowa Central Community College during the 2001-2002 season. He won the NJCAA National Championship in the heavyweight class. For his sophomore year, he moved to Arizona State University. For three years, he wrestled for the Sun Devils.

‘I’m glad to be Mexican, that’s all my tattoo means,’ says Cain Velasquez.

Cain Velasquez, a rising heavyweight standout, has had a minor difficulty with his moniker since his UFC debut. The “Brown Pride” tattoo across his chest is the source of the problem. Since the beginning, there have been questions, remarks, and claims concerning the tattoo that seemed to mean so much to the heavyweight champion. In a rare interview, Velasquez finally explains why he got the tattoo, what it means to him, and responds to some of the charges concerning the tattoo. As UFC 121 comes and his championship opportunity against Brock Lesnar approaches, Cain will undoubtedly find himself defending his tattoo more and more. What are your thoughts on his ostensibly “controversial” tattoo? Is the tat excessive, or merely the criticism of it?

Career:

Velasquez joined the American Kickboxing Academy after graduating from college. He made his MMA debut in October 2006, defeating esse Fujarczyk by TKO in the first round. Velasquez then faced the unbeaten Jeremiah Constant, whom he defeated by TKO in the first round. He made his UFC debut against Brad Morris in April 2008 at UFC 83. He won via TKO in the first round. He fought Jake O’Brien at UFC Fight Night 14 in July 2008. Velasquez also won this fight by TKO in the first round. He also won the first round against Denis Stojnic, Cheick Kongo, Ben Rothwell, and Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira. The previous fight earned Velasquez a shot at the UFC Heavyweight Championship against reigning champion Brock Lesnar. In the encounter, he tore his rotator cuff. But, before being brought away for surgery, Velasquez knocked out Lesnar in the first round with a TKO.

Velasquez returned to the octagon in late 2011 to defend his Heavyweight Championship against Junior dos Santos after his shoulder recovered. Velasquez suffered his first defeat in this bout as he was knocked out by dos Santos just over a minute into the first round. Velasquez didn’t stay down long, as he knocked out Antonio Silva in the first round before facing a rematch with dos Santos, which he won. Velasquez’s career declined from 2015 to 2019, with defeats against Fabricio Werdum and Francis Ngannou. In October 2019, Velasquez announced his retirement from MMA.

Velasquez was MMA’s first big Mexican-American heavyweight champion.

Velasquez did not entirely retire. He announced his retirement from MMA by signing a multi-match agreement with Lucha Libra AAA Worldwide’s Heavyweight division. His debut match was a six-man trios match at Triplemania XXVII, which Velasquez’s team won.

Velasquez made his WWE debut on the first episode of the 20th season of Fox’s “SmackDown” on October 4, 2019. Broke Lesnar was challenged and assaulted by Velasquez. Velasquez was then scheduled to compete for the WWE Championship against Lesnar on October 31, 2019. Lesnar successfully defended his WWE Championship in 88 seconds, forcing Velasquez to tap out to the Kimura Lock.

Cain Velasquez’s contract with WWE was terminated in April 2020 after only six months. He only appeared in two matches. The layoffs were part of WWE’s strategy to deal with the financial consequences of the current coronavirus outbreak. According to other reports, Velasquez was let go by WWE owing to “backstage blunders,” such as exposing the roster of an upcoming first. Velasquez was also accused of being aware of a knee issue that required surgical treatment before signing his WWE contract. However, WWE is said to be leaving the door open for Velasquez to return to the company at a later date.

Personal Life:

On May 28, 2011, he married his fiancée Michelle, and their daughter Coral Love Velasquez was born on May 6, 2009. In 2018, their son was born. Velasquez is proficient in both English and Spanish. He has been on Spanish-language television networks such as Telemundo and Univision. He was also a featured guest on “Lopez Tonight.” Velasquez also starred in Wisin & Yandel’s song video “Te Siento.”

Cain trained in a facility in California distant from his home in the early days of his professional fighting career. He worked as a bouncer at a bar near his training facility and frequently slept in his car instead of making the long journey back to Yuma, Arizona each night. He informed his mother that he was staying with a friend.

Velasquez enters the ring to the song “Los Mandados,” which depicts the narrative of a Mexican immigrant attempting to cross the border into the United States. His father, Efrain, attempted to enter the United States six times and was deported each time. Efrain met his future wife Isabel on his eighth trip to the United States.

Velasquez has a “Brown Pride” tattoo on his breast as a symbol of Mexican pride and a memory of the difficulties his parents faced.

Velasquez wanted to be a boxer when he was younger, but his family couldn’t afford gloves or classes. Wrestling was less expensive and simpler to learn.

Highlights of Salary:

Cain Velasquez received $450,000 for his bout against Francis Ngannou on February 19, 2019, on UFC on ESPN1.

Real Estate:

Velasquez and his wife marketed their 5,100 square foot mansion in Gilroy, California for $1.7 million in 2014. The house, which was completed in 1999, lies on more than two acres. After a month, the price was reduced to $1.6 million.