Have you recently felt left out of what your kids are doing? As a parent, it can be hard when your kids stop sharing things with you. In that case, it may be difficult to keep them safe. So, how can you help? Well, you can make use of an Android keylogger.

What is a Keylogger?

A keylogger is a device that every good spy app provides to its customers. Keylogger is a short term for “keystroke logger.” It works by keeping track of everything that’s typed on the target device. All this information is then shown to the spying device. In this case, that will be the parent’s device.

The beauty of a keylogger Android is that it can easily be hidden in the target device. And you only need access to the target phone once for installation. Afterward, you can use it remotely to see everything being typed, including the login credentials to the websites and apps.

What Makes mSpy Special?

mSpy is a spy app that comes with a lot of features that can help one person keep track of another. Even though apps like these can be hidden on the target phone, their legal use is only possible if the person with the target phone knows they’re being used on their phone.

Some of the most useful mSpy features include:

Compatibility – mSpy is a spying app that comes with a remote install keylogger Android. The feature can also be used for iOS devices, but you will need to jailbreak them first.

Tracking – As such, mSpy’s keylogger can be very useful for parents. You can easily track who your kid is talking to and about what. It helps you stay alert about your child’s smartphone usage by seeing whatever they’re typing on their phone. Or you can use the mSpy app for tracking special apps. mSpy can be your tinder tracker, for example.

Dangerous Words – You can also specify certain words as “dangerous” in the app. In this case, mSpy will alert you whenever a dangerous word is used on the target phone.

Physical Access – You can use mSpy’s keylogger remotely. You only need access to the target person’s phone once for undetectable keylogger remote install Android.

mSpy comes with these handy features and much more, which can make it a convenient app for people who want to keep an eye on their children.

Other Android Keylogger Options

If you don’t want to use mSpy, there are some other options available to use as well. We will take you through them one by one, so you have a good idea of all verities of options open to you.

Even though each of these apps has some unique functionality, you should remember that they don’t have an Android keylogger remote install option. You will need physical access for some time to the device for installation. But you can operate some of these apps remotely afterward.

Some very useful keylogger apps include:

iKeyMonitor

iKeyMonitor is an Android keylogger that can be used by parents like you to keep their kids safe. The app can be used to:

Prevent cyber-bullying either of your kids or by your kids

Keep children safe from sexual predators

Stay on top of your child’s browser activity

Monitor employee activity

XNSPY

If you’re looking for how to install keylogger remotely on Android phone, XNSPY can be a good option. You can use XNSPY to:

Check how many messages are being sent through WhatsApp, Messenger, and Skype.

Make sure your employees are not sharing trade secrets

TheTruthSpy

Your next option for a keylogger is TheTruthSpy app. It is a keylogger app that can:

Record all keystrokes

Keep track of passwords

Read text messages

Access contacts

So, if you want a keylogger with versatile features, this may be the one for you.

Cocospy

When figuring out how to install a keylogger on someone’s phone, Cocospy is one of the best options you will come across. It can be used to:

Figure out passwords on the target phone

Check messages and calls

Access calendars and events

To Sum Up

If you are trying to find ways to keep your kids safe and your company secrets well-kept, then you will need a spy app or keylogger, at the least. According to our analysis, mSpy is the best all-rounded app in the market. For other options, you can read the article above.