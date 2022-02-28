Ashes of Love Season 2 Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

Ashes of Love is a 2018 Chinese television series based on Dian Xian’s novel Heavy Sweetness, Ash-like Frost. Yang Zi plays Jin Mi and Deng Lun plays Xu Feng in the key roles. The series debuted on Jiangsu TV on August 2, 2018.

In barely 15 minutes after the first episode aired, the series had 100 million views.

The series had over 15 billion views as of January 2019.

Can’t get enough of Ashes of Love? Here’s some good news: the series will return for a second season! There aren’t many specifics regarding the production yet. However, Ashes of Love executive producer Liu Ning announced that Ashes of Love season 2 will be shot.

Is there going to be a second season of Ashes of Love?

On March 10, Youku and the production team formally confirmed that a sequel to “Ashes of Love” will be released. This announcement elicited a great deal of excitement among fans of the first season. Youku published images of the novel as well as artwork posters. The novel “Love When the Stars Fall” will be made into a television series.

When Will Ashes Of Love Season 2 Be Released?

The Ashes Of Love Season 2 has yet to be announced, however, it is expected to be published before the end of 2022.

There have been no official announcements from the creators as of yet. This is the second season of Ashes of Love, and it will focus on the children of the first season’s characters.

The cast of Ashes of Love

Yang Zi plays Jinmi, and Luo Yunxi plays Runyu (The Night Deity is the Heavenly Realm’s eldest prince). He is a gentle and calm person who never makes a move until he is assured of the outcome. He has been seizing the throne since his birth mother died. His real form is that of a dragon.) & Deng Lun in the role of Xufeng (2nd prince of the Heavenly Realm). Suihe is played by Wang Yifei, Qiyuan is played by Zou Tingwei, and Liuying is played by Chen Yuqi.

What happens at the conclusion of Ashes of Love?

Mu Ci’s death brings a devastating end to their relationship. With the silkworms attacking his flesh, Mu Ci decides to request that Xu Feng use his fire magic to exterminate them for him. However, as a result of this, his body will progressively deteriorate and he will die. He would likewise only survive for ten years.

Official Trailer Ashes of Love: