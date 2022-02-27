Raising Kanan Renewed For Season 2 in 2022 – Everything We Know So Far!

Kanan’s brutal upbringing continues as the Power spin-off returns for a second season.

Season one of Power Raising Kanan is ended, but Kanan’s development into a hardened criminal is only getting started.

Raising Kanan, the second spin-off from the blockbuster criminal drama Power was renewed for a second season in July 2021 — before season one had even begun running.

The prequel, set in the 1990s, depicts the genesis story of 50 Cent’s fan-favorite character Kanan – now performed by Mekai Curtis – and explains how the character evolves from a fresh-faced youth to a merciless murderer we see in Power.

However, the programme did not linger in depicting Kanan’s engagement in a criminal life, and now an attempted murder by the ambitious drug dealer has left quite the cliffhanger for the following season.

Here’s all you need to know about Power Raising Kanan’s second season.

Season 2 premiere date for Power Raising Kanan:

Power Raising Kanan does not yet have an official release date, but based on the annual cycle of Power and Power: Ghost, a summer 2022 debut date seems possible.

Raising Kanan was renewed for a second season on July 12, 2021 – over a week before the show’s launch on July 18, 2021.

Season 2 cast of Power Raising Kanan:

A large portion of the Power Book III: Raising Kanan cast is scheduled to return, including Mekai Curtis as a young Kanan Stark and Patina Miller as his manipulative mother Raq.

Malcolm Mays will play the music-loving Lou-Lou, London Brown will play the quick-tempered Marvin, and Hailey Kilgore will play Marvin’s daughter Jukebox.

Joey Bada$$ will return as Raq’s drug-dealing competitor Unique, Toby Sandeman as Raq’s love interest Symphony, and Shanley Caswell as Detective Shannon Burke.

Omar Epps will also return as Detective Malcolm Howard, who survived being shot in a shocking twist, after earlier stating that he would be open to a spin-off centered on his character.

“Oh yes, for sure [I’d be interested in a spin-off], you know, if done well,” Epps told RadioTimes.com. “I’m not sure if we can get into Howard’s backstory.” It would simply have to be something out of the ordinary, something exciting, and something that would take folks off guard.”

Antonio Ortiz, a well-known actor, has also been upgraded from a recurring character to a series regular in season two, implying that music would continue to play an important role in the future installment.

Season two of Raising Kanan will also introduce some new characters, including Omar Dorsey (Queen Sugar), who will portray Cartier “Duns” Fareed, a charming businessman wanting to expand into new markets who may become engaged with Lou-record Lou’s company.

Paulina Singer (Gotham) will also join the label as aspiring singer Zisa, while LeToya Luckett (Greenleaf) will portray Jukebox’s devout mother Kenya. Finally, Krystal Joy Brown (The Equalizer) will play Renée Timmons, Marvin’s anger-management therapist.

After cameos from the Power, characters were ruled out for season one, executive producer 50 Cent told the Daily Express that “there’s a potential to bring in young Ghost, young Tommy, and Breeze.”

The plot of Power Raising Kanan season 2 is as follows:

Season two of Power Raising Kanan will start-up following Kanan’s attempted murder of his estranged father, Detective Malcolm Howard.

The teenage drug dealer shot the officer and left him for dead, but we learned in the final episode of season one that Malcolm survived the gunshot and is now awake.

Raquel, his mother, wishes to frame Unique for the crime, despite the fact that he has already been detained. Will the detective agree to the idea to safeguard his son?

Meanwhile, Kanan is hiding away in Maryland, but his ties to the gang in South Jamaica, New York are deep – and he’s currently unaware that the officer he murdered is his father.

Raquel is a no-nonsense woman who, after first concealing him from her drug-dealing activities, was spotted dragging him into the family business.

The future episodes, according to actor Mekai Curtis, will focus on everyone’s actions having repercussions, and how this “molds and forms Kanan and his mind.”

Related:

Season 2 trailer for Power Raising Kanan:

Expect a complete trailer closer to the summer 2022 release date – in the meantime, here’s a refresher on season one’s trailer.

Where it can be watched?

Power: Raising Kanan is available on Starz in the United States and Starzplay in the United Kingdom.

Power premiered on Starz in the United States and is now accessible on Netflix in the United Kingdom. Power: Ghost aired on Starz in the United States and is now available on Starzplay, which is accessible via Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom.