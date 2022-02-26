Here’s Why Yellowstone Is Suddenly Playing In Spanish On Peacock And What to Do?

Everything you need to know about Yellowstone Season 3 and how you can watch it from anywhere in the world.

Yellowstone Season 3 has yet to be officially published in the United Kingdom. Here’s how you can catch up on prior seasons and keep up with this excellent program.

If you like The Teacher and Season 3 of Succession, you’ll definitely enjoy Yellowstone, the American cattle ranch drama starring Kevin Costner that everyone seems to be raving about.

“Yellowstone,” a modern Western family drama, has an unusual connection with streaming platforms. For example, new episodes of “Yellowstone” air only on cable TV, with no direct internet access. Despite this somewhat unique method by today’s standards, the Season 4 premiere smashed audience records when it first aired in late 2021.

Furthermore, due to licensing issues, the previous episodes of “Yellowstone” that are accessible to watch are unique to Peacock rather than Paramount+, as one might anticipate of a series that airs on Paramount Network. Meanwhile, the spinoff series “1883” is only accessible on the streaming service Paramount+, where it, like its predecessor, is breaking audience records. In order to view the original series as well as its current and planned spinoffs online, fans must subscribe to two distinct streaming services.

However, “Yellowstone” recently met an entirely new type of streaming difficulty when English-speaking viewers began complaining that episodes of the show were only accessible to stream in Spanish on Peacock.

Peacock was not performing as expected.

As early as the evening of February 24, some Peacock subscribers began complaining that when they tried to view episodes of “Yellowstone” in English, they could only stream them with Spanish audio. For example, podcaster and wrestling commentator @JDfromNY206 described how they would “go to any other program, and it streams in English,” but “Yellowstone” did not give a way to turn off the Spanish audio. Meanwhile, journalist @Jeff Sharon tweeted, “Am I the only one watching #Yellowstone on @peacockTV tonight who can only see it in Spanish because there’s suddenly no English audio option available for some reason?” and stated that every other series they tried streamed in English without a hitch.

This issue was resolved by Peacock’s customer support account @PeacockTVCare on the afternoon of February 25th, a little over 12 hours after rumors of “Yellowstone” airing only in Spanish began to circulate. However, the account’s response to a user reporting the bug just consisted of asking for device specifics, implying that the company’s tech support team was aware of the problem but was unaware of the source.

Given the large number of people who have expressed their dissatisfaction, Peacock will almost certainly resolve the issue as soon as humanly feasible. Nonetheless, Peacock subscribers looking for their “Yellowstone” fix could only view the show in Spanish for a day or so owing to what appears to be a coding glitch.

Is Yellowstone Season 3 Peacock available to watch online?

Official Trailer Yellowstone Season 3 on Peacock :