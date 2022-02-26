Gangubai Kathiawadi Confirmed To Come On Netflix This March, Know Release Date & Time

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Jayantilal Gada and Bhansali in 2022. Alia Bhatt plays the title heroine, while Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa play important parts, while Ajay Devgn makes a long cameo appearance. The story follows the lives of young Ganga, who quickly establishes her own territory and becomes Gangubai — a madame in Kamathipura’s red-light district.

The film is partially based on the actual story of Gangubai Harjivandas, also known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was detailed in S. Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The story follows the ascent of a peasant girl from Kathiawad who had no option but to embrace the ways of fate and use them in her favor.

Gangubai Kathiawadi debuted on February 16, 2022, at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, and was distributed in theatres on February 25, 2022.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Release Date:

The long-awaited Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie is set to premiere on March 10, 2022, via OTT Platform. The Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie contains a Cast and the movie was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The Cast of Gangubai Kathiawadi:

Alia Bhatt plays Ganga Harjivandas alias Gangubai Kathiawadi, a female mafia don and brothel madam in Kamathipura.

Afsaan is played by Shantanu Maheshwari.

Raziabai is played by Vijay Raaz.

Indira Tiwari stars as Kamli.

Rana is played by Shah Emtiaj.

Pahwa, Seema

Ramnik Laal is played by Varun Kapoor.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is played by Jim Sarbh.

Rahim Lala, a don and Gangubai’s sworn brother, is played by Ajay Devgn in an extended appearance.

Huma Qureshi makes a cameo as Dilruba.

What is Gangubai Kathiawadi’s backstory?

Ganga Harjivandas was born into a wealthy Indian family and has always wanted to work in the entertainment sector. Before she can realize her apparently unattainable dreams, she falls in love with Ramnik Lal, her father’s accountant, who becomes her lover. Knowing that their respective families would be disturbed by their marriage decision, the couple decided to elope to Mumbai and tie the knot there rather than at home. Even though Ganga couldn’t contain her delight, her pleasure was turned to grief when Ramnik sold her to a prostitute in Kamathipura for Rs 500. Ganga, who had been pushed into prostitution, now faced a lifetime of sexual slavery, but she refused to accept her current circumstances as her fate.

Production

Alia Bhatt will play the major character in Gangubai Kathiawadi, it was confirmed in September 2019.

On December 27, 2019, principal photography began in Mumbai.

Shantanu Maheshwari, who plays Gangubai’s boyfriend Afsaan, makes his Bollywood debut in this film.

When the film was 70% finished, production was halted in March 2020 due to a lockdown imposed by the Indian government because of the COVID-19 epidemic. Bhatt returned to work on October 6, 2020, while Ajay Devgn, who is appearing in a cameo, joined the cast on February 27, 2021. The film was completed on June 26, 2021.

What was Alia’s fee for Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Alia plays the title character in the film and allegedly received a remuneration of Rs 20 crore. Ajay Devgn: The Singham actor plays Karim Lala in Gangubai Kathiawadi. He is said to have demanded Rs 11 crore for the cameo.

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Official Trailer

On 4 February 2022, the film’s trailer was released on social media sites. On YouTube, it was well-received by moviegoers, with the video being seen over 6 crore times and receiving 10 lakh likes. Moviegoers are praising her performance and her transformation into Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Where can I get Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Once the film is released on the OTT platform, you may download it from YouTube or through the premium memberships of Amazon, Hotstar, and Netflix.

Is Gangubai Kathiawadi accessible on Netflix to watch?

According to internet rumors, Netflix has bought the streaming rights to the Alia Bhatt film, and it will be available on the streaming site in late March. However, we will have to wait for formal approval before continuing. While you wait for the next installment of the show to air, you may watch The Most Hated Lady in America, an autobiographical crime film.

Where Can I Watch Gangubai Kathiawadi for Free Online?

The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is set to be released in theatres worldwide on February 25, 2022, in various parts of the world. If you want to see the movie in a theatre, you may do so using BookMyShow (in India) or Fandango (in the United States) (United States).

How to Watch Gangubai Kathiawadi Online for Free?

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is now exclusively accessible in theatres; as a result, anyone wishing to watch the film for free will have to wait until it becomes available on a site that allows a free trial. We strongly urge our readers to always pay for the internet information they want to consume and to avoid acquiring it through illegal means whenever feasible.