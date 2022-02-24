Anthony Edwards Net Worth 2022: How Much Does Anthony Edwards Make A Year

Anthony Edwards Net Worth:

Edwards has a stated net worth of $14 million at the age of 20. Edwards’ deal with the Timberwolves pays him $10 million per year. Edwards is one of the NBA’s highest-paid rookies.

Adidas signed him to an endorsement agreement following his NBA Draft. He is now signed to only one company, Adidas. Along with LaMelo Ball, Edwards is the only rookie in the NBA to sign with Adidas. There are no specifics on how much this transaction is worth.

Early Life:

Anthony Charles Edwards was born in Santa Barbara, California on July 19, 1962. Edwards, who was raised in an Irish family with roots in architecture, art, and design, was encouraged to go to college before committing his life to a career in acting. He eventually obtained a scholarship to study at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in England, as well as at the University of Southern California. He stopped university, however, at the age of 19, since his acting career was already taking off.

Anthony disclosed a heartbreaking story about his childhood in 2017. In a post published on Medium, he claimed that he and many friends had been sexually harassed on a regular basis by Gary Goddard, the well-known producer who created the Landmark Entertainment Group. Edwards was just 12 years old when the abuse began. He is presently the Chairman of the Board of Directors for 1in6, an organization that assists guys who have had unwanted or abusive sexual experiences in the past.

Related:

Career:

Anthony’s early acting credits include appearances on television shows such as “It Takes Two.” In the early 1980s, he made his cinematic debut with a fan-favorite cameo part as a stoner in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” Two years later, he played the major character Gilbert Lowell in “Revenge of the Nerds.” He later returned to the part in 1987’s “Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise,” albeit in a much smaller capacity.

Relationships: Anthony Edwards married Jeanine Lobell in 1994. Before divorcing in 2015, they had four children together during the course of their partnership. Stila, a cosmetics company founded by Lobell, was purchased by Estee Lauder in 1999.

Salary ER:

Anthony Edwards made his debut appearance on “ER” in 1994 and went on to participate in 181 episodes of the series. Around the time George Clooney announced his departure from ER, the show’s producers hustled to lock up additional stars like Anthony, Noah Wyle, and Eriq La Salle. In 1999, Wyle and La Salle were each awarded three-year contracts for $27 million, including a per-episode pay of $400,000.

Anthony Edwards, on the other hand, was offered a three-year contract worth $35 million, which is comparable to $55 million in today’s money. This arrangement also amounted to around $530,000 each episode for Anthony, making him the highest-paid actor on television for the foreseeable future.

Real Estate:

Anthony and his wife, cosmetics artist Jeanine Lobell, paid $2 million for an oceanfront property in Dana Point, California, in 1998. They then spent over $500,000 on substantial modifications, which took nearly a year to complete. The house is in the private neighborhood of Capistrano Beach. They also had a house in Los Feliz, California, for many years.

In 2014, the family reportedly paid $40,000 per month to rent a residence in New York City before ultimately acquiring their own duplex penthouse in Carnegie Hill for $8.52 million in 2015. In 2020, Anthony listed the duplex for $7.65 million, a significant loss. The house has three bedrooms, three patios, and a total square area of 1,273 square feet. The 32-foot-long dining room with 16-foot ceilings is most likely the major draw. Other features include oak floors, a wood-burning fireplace with limestone surround, and French doors.