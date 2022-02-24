6 Places to Visit in Texas During 2022

Texas is associated with big things compared to other states in the United States of America. Often referred to as the Lone Star State, Texas has so many things to offer and so many places to visit especially for travelers going there for the first time.

Image source: Pixabay

You will find delicious foods, amazing shopping centers, beautiful city parks, diverse museums, historical attractions, and breathtaking countrysides among others.

However, with all these attractions, you would be confused when deciding where to go especially if you have limited time.

In this article, we are going to give you the top places that you need to visit in Texas in 2022. They include;

Fort Worth Cultural District: Museums, Galleries, and Gardens

Located in Northwest TX, the Fort Worth Cultural District boasts of museums, galleries, and gardens that you are not likely going to find anywhere else in the world.

This is also the part of Texas where you are going to meet the Dallas cowboys. Here, big horns, big hair, and big hats are the norm.

You can also visit the Metroplex which offers a lot of family exploits, sports, art, and historical experiences. Those that would like to learn more about Texas can start with Sixth Floor Museum, the Dealey Plaza, and the Fort Worth Stockyards.

If your interest is in art, then Museums such as the Dallas Museum of Art and Fort Worth’s Kimbell Art Museum are the best places for you to visit.

San Antonio

One of the best places to visit in San Antonio includes historical places such as the Alamo. However, this does not mean that you need to be a historian for you to enjoy the city of San Antonio.

The city also offers an amazing river walk along the San Antonio river, something that you can rarely find in other cities. You can also pay a visit to Brackenridge Park which offers amazing amenities and attractions.

At the park, you can have a close look at the San Antonio zoo, relax at the park’s stunning gardens, or even practice the swings available.

Big Bend National Park

The Big Bend National Park, located along the U.S. – Mexico border, gets over four hundred thousand visitors every single year. This is especially because of its dirty and paved roads that provide visitors with scenic drives and amazing hiking trails.

The park also has a section covered by the famous Chihuahua desert that provides visitors with amazing views of the Rio Grande and the Chisos Mountains. Here, you will get to see different species of birds, most of which are not found anywhere else in the world.

Austin City

Austin is known for its colorful character that takes the state of Texas to a different level. When it comes to natural scenery, culture, and cuisine, Austin stands out from the rest of the cities.

Some of the best areas to visit are the Zilker Metropolitan Park which hosts the natural Barton Springs and several museums for art lovers.

If you love music, then you do not want to leave the city of Austin without visiting Sixth Street. Here, you will find a lot of venues hosting live music, amazing restaurants, and bars. This street is the reason why Austin is often referred to as the Live Music World Capital.

South Padre Island

Yes, you heard it right. Texas has some of the world’s most amazing shorelines. Here, you will find South Padre Island, considered the best in Texas. The island has over thirty miles covered by amazing beaches along the Mexican Gulf.

Even though the island is known as one of the most famous spots for holding parties, especially for spring breakers, you will find Texan families throughout the rest of the year. This is because of its amazing attractions and affordability.

Galveston

Galveston is located in the southeastern part of Houston. If you are looking for a place where you can spend a convenient time at the beach, then this is the place for you.

You will find Pleasure Pier here with different rides and games as well as Stewart Beach with different amenities such as playgrounds, volleyball courts, and lifeguards.

In conclusion, due to these attractions, you will find thousands of movies and TV shows such as Godless filmed in Texas or the neighboring New Mexico.

Texas is the second-largest state in the U.S. This allows it to play host to amazing sceneries and cities that beat the rest of the U.S. states. While in Texas, make sure to visit some if not all of the areas discussed in this article.