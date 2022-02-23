Siesta Key Season 5 Release Date: Will there be a Siesta Key Season 5?

Winter is coming to an end, and so is Season 4 of “Siesta Key.” “Siesta Key,” for those who haven’t seen it, is an endlessly fascinating reality program about a bunch of exceptionally good-looking twenty-somethings partying in Florida. Consider “The Hills,” but set in Southern Florida.

Season 4 was dominated by Kelsey Owens and Juliette Porter’s spat over competing swimwear lines. “Throughout the season, a lot of things occurs between Kelsey and myself that has a lot to do with how we regard ourselves [and] our personal concerns,” Juliette told Us Weekly ahead of Season 4’s release. “And it, like, gets us head-to-head a lot of the time.”

The forming and breaking of love connections among the group added to the drama. Take, for example, Madison Hausburg, who dated Brandon in Season 1 but is now expecting a kid with Ismael Soto. Brandon, for his part, confessed during the Season 3 reunion that he strayed on his then-girlfriend Camilla Cattaneo and was pregnant with another woman, according to Us Weekly. If you’ve kept up with all of that (and the several other plots), you’ll be just as thrilled for Season 5 as we are.

Here’s all you need to know about Season 5 of “Siesta Key.”

Siesta Key Season 5 Premiere Date:

TV has yet to confirm whether or not the show will be renewed for a fifth season. The fifth season of “Siesta Key” will most likely premiere in the second half of 2022, given that production on the fourth season began in late 2020, six months before it premiered on MTV. On May 12, 2021, the fourth season premiered.

According to the Herald-Tribune, Siesta Key Season 5 will most likely center on the tension between cast members Juliette Porter and Kelsey Owens over their competing swimsuit lines, as well as other tensions that arose during the series’ reunion, including the shocking discovery that Madison Hausburg was pregnant with her first child.

Who will be in Siesta Key Season 5?

This reality TV show’s cast members include:

Juliette Porter (One Tree Hill), Stephen Colletti (Archaon: The Halloween Summoning), Garrett Miller (Archaon: The Halloween Summoning), Kristin Cavallari (Very Cavallari), Chloe Trautman, Lo Bosworth (The Hills), Lauren Conrad (Laguna Beach), and many more.

MTV chose to part ways with former lead cast member Alex Kompothecras due to his prior Instagram photos in which he was observed shooting a shark, hauling a live shark behind a boat, and engaging in generally racist and fat-phobic conduct.

Former cast member Chloe Trautman is also unlikely to return, having previously stated that she believes reality programs are harmful. And perhaps Trautman departed the show for her own mental health.

Season 5 of Siesta Key Plot: What Can We Expect?

Nothing about the narrative has been divulged, and because Siesta Key is a reality show, it is difficult to anticipate what will happen in the next fifth season other than some conflict and more stunning disclosures. Aside from that, we’ll have to wait to see when fresh episodes are released.

When can we expect to see the Siesta Key Season 5 trailer?

The trailer for the fifth season has not yet been released; however, you can view the trailer for the previous season below.