Da Brat Net Worth 2022, Income, Salary – How Rich is the Rapper Actually in 2022?

Net Worth of Da Brat:

Da Brat is a wealthy American rapper and actress with a net worth of $100,000. Da Brat was one of the first female MCs to emerge on the hip-hop scene in the 1990s. Her debut album, “Funkdafied,” sold one million copies in 2004, making her the first female rapper to achieve platinum status. Unfortunately, some legal issues later in her career have caused Da Brat to face financial difficulties in recent years, including a 2018 bankruptcy filing in which she listed debts totaling just under $8 million and assets totaling $100,000.

Early Childhood and Education:

Da Brat was born on April 14, 1974, in Chicago, Illinois, and grew up primarily in the city’s West Side district. Her father is a businessman named David Ray McCoy, and her mother is a city bus driver named Beverly Calloway. Her parents did not marry. Brat was raised in two different households after that. Da Brat lived with her mother and grandmother for part of the time and went to an Apostolic church four times a week, where she sang in the choir. She is LisaRaye McCoy’s paternal half-sister. Da Brat spent her sophomore and junior years at Kenwood Academy, where she ran track and played basketball. In 1992, she graduated from the Academy of Scholastic Achievement, a continuation charter school for at-risk students.

Career:

Da Brat was still in her teens when producer Jermaine Dupri discovered her in 1992 after she won an amateur rap competition sponsored by “Yo! MTV Raps.” As part of her prize, she met Kriss Kross, a young rap duo who introduced her to Dupri, who signed her to his So So Def label.

Da Brat’s first album, “Funkdafied,” was produced by Jermaine Dupri and went platinum, reaching number two on the R&B charts and spending nearly three months at the top of the rap singles chart. The same-named single peaked at No. 1 on the rap singles chart and No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Give It 2 You,” the album’s second single, peaked at No. 26 on the Hot 100.

Da Brat took greater control of her music and persona for her 1996 follow-up album, “Anuthatantrum,” which was a commercial success. She returned to the R&B Top Five and pop Top 20 with hits “Sittin’ on Top of the World” and “Ghetto Love,” featuring T-Boz from TLC. Concurrently, she made prominent cameo appearances on songs by Mariah Carey (on a remix of her hit “Always Be My Baby”), Missy Eliot, Dru Hill, and Lil’ Kim, among others. Throughout the rest of the ’90s, Da Brat became known more for her featured appearances on other rappers’ albums than for her soo work. She appeared on the title track of their albums “Da Bomb” and “Young, Rich, and Dangerous” with Kriss Kross. Da Brat made her feature film debut in 1996 with “Kazaam,” in which she co-starred with Shaq. She collaborated with Dupri on another remix for Carey in 1997 “Sweetheart (So So Def mix). Da Brat produced the smash hit remix of “Ladies Night (Not Tonight) in 1997, starring Lil’ Kim, TLC’s Left Eye, Angie Martinez, and Missy Elliot. Later that year, she appeared on Elliot’s debut album “Supa Dupa Fly,” on the track “Sock It 2 Me.” In 1999, Da Brat appeared on a remix of Destiny’s Child’s single “Jumpin’ Jumpin’.”

In the spring of 2000, she released her third album, “Unrestricted,” in which she donned sexier looks. The album became not only her second R&B chart-topper but also her biggest pop chart-topper to date, climbing into the Top Five. Da Brat also had hits with her singles “That’s What I’m Looking For” and “What’Chu Like,” both of which featured soul singer Tyrese. When compared to her previous two albums, the album was not as well received. In 2001, she and Ludacris topped the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop singles chart with a remix of Mariah Carey’s “Loverboy.” She was also a featured artist on a remix of Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor” that same year. She returned to the big screen in Mariah Carey’s ill-fated film “Glitter” in 2002. Da Brat released her fourth album, “Limelite, Luv & Niteclubz,” in 2003. It peaked at number 17 on the Billboard Hot 200 and number six on the Top R&B albums chart. She also appeared in season four of VH1’s “The Surreal Life” that year.

She made a comeback in 2005 when she reunited with Jermaine Dupri and was featured on Dem Franchize Boyz’s remix of “I Think They Like Me.” The song peaked at number one on the Hot R&B chart and number fifteen on the Billboard Hot 100. She toured with Mariah Carey in 2006, performing her rap verses on “Heartbreaker” and “Honey” in Atlanta, New York, Long Island, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Los Angeles. Da Brat collaborated with Kelly Rowland on the bonus track “Gotsta Go” from her 2007 album “Ms. Kelly.” Later that year, she appeared on the fifth season of VH1’s “Celebrity Fit Club.”

Personal Life:

Da Brat, who had kept her sexuality and relationships hidden from the public eye for years, finally came out on Instagram in March 2020, revealing she was in a relationship with businesswoman Jesseca Dupart. Jessica is a successful entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, a company that generates millions of dollars in revenue each year.

The net worth of Da Brat in 2022:

Da Brat’s net worth is estimated to be $3 million as of 2022. Her platinum albums and filmography are her main sources of income. She still makes music and has her own show, Brat Loves Judy, to this day. Despite her success, one of her most significant accomplishments is her influence on the many aspiring female rappers. She is a true trailblazer for female rappers, and her impact will be felt for the rest of her life.

Important Points to Remember

Final Thoughts:

