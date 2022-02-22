Puss in Boots 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Other Update That You Must Know!

Puss in Boots is a 2011 American computer-animated comedy film released by Paramount Pictures and produced by DreamWorks Animation. Chris Miller, who also helmed Shrek the Third (2007), directs from a screenplay by Tom Wheeler and a tale by Brian Lynch, Will Davies, and Wheeler. Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Zach Galifianakis, Billy Bob Thornton, and Amy Sedaris star in it.

A Shrek spin-off that, rather than being a recreation of the Puss in Boots fable, follows the character Puss in Boots on his escapades prior to his initial appearance in Shrek 2. (2004). Puss is accompanied by his buddies Humpty Dumpty and Kitty Softpaws as he faces off against Jack and Jill, two vicious criminals in possession of famous magical beans that lead to immense prosperity.

On October 28, 2011, the picture was released in theatres in 2D, Digital 3D, and IMAX 3D formats.

Puss in Boots garnered favorable critical reviews, grossed $554.9 million at the box office, and was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 84th Academy Awards. In 2015, Netflix released The Adventures of Puss in Boots, a television series based on the film. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the sequel, will be released on September 23, 2022.

Officially Announced Release date for Puss In Boots 2:

According to Deadline, Universal has officially announced a release date for the Puss in Boots sequel, which also now has an official title. Following the economic success of the 2011 Shrek spin-off, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will premiere on September 23, 2022, and will reintroduce the silky feline in a new adventure.

Antonio Banderas will reprise his role as Puss in Boots as he seeks the mythical Last Wish, the one thing that can restore the eight lives he has already lost. It’s a basic notion with the potential to be a terrific film, but all of the modifications throughout the film’s production have resulted in a protracted wait for fans who have been waiting for a sequel for a long time.

The first Puss in Boots was a commercial triumph, grossing $554 million at the international box office, making a sequel nearly inevitable for DreamWorks. However, it has been ten years, and in that time, a sequel film for Puss in Boots was announced and then shelved, and rumors of reboots for both Puss in Boots and Shrek began to circulate. The last time we heard anything about Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which was still untitled, a different director was linked to the movie.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish will now be directed by Joel Crawford and produced by Mark Swift, rather than Bob Persichetti (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse). Crawford and Swift worked brilliantly together in The Croods: A New Age, earning them a Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture.

Now that we have an official title, DreamWorks will release a trailer for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. We’ll be able to have a look at what came out of this lengthy and winding development path as soon as it happens, and we’ll be sure to report back here.

The release date for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is slated for September 23, 2022.

What Is Puss In Boots: All About?

This is the long-awaited sequel to “Puss In Boots,” which debuted in 2011. That film was a spin-off of the “Shrek” franchise, and it reintroduced Antonio Banderas as the swashbuckling cat. This picture came about after Universal charged Chris Meledandri (“Despicable Me”) with revamping both “Shrek” and “Puss In Boots” in 2018. The idea was to “reintroduce the loving ogre and the sword-wielding feline to new generations of moviegoers through fresh storylines.”

Directors, Cast, and More for Puss In Boots:

The forthcoming sequel/reboot will be directed by Joel Crawford (“Trolls Holiday”). Mark Swift is producing, bringing the two filmmakers back together after their collaboration on “The Croods: A New Age.” The story was written by Chris Meledandri (“Despicable Me”), and the script was written by Chris Miller (“Shrek the Third”).

The cast of Puss In Boots:

As of this writing, Antonio Banderas, who will reprise his role as the titular feline, is the only confirmed cast member for the sequel. It is unclear whether any of the supporting characters from “Puss In Boots,” such as Salma Hayek’s Kitty Softpaws, would reprise their roles, or if DreamWorks and Universal intend to take things in a whole new way.

Trailer for Puss In Boots:

As of this writing, no trailer for “Puss In Boots” has been released. We do, however, have a synopsis from Deadline that surfaced a while back that provides us a flavor of the trip Puss will be embarking on this time around. You can see it in the video below.