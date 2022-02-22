Asur Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Other Update That You Must Know!

Asur Season 2 is an upcoming Hindi-language crime suspense thriller television series created by Gaurav Shukla, Vibhav Shikdar, and others. Asur Season 2 Web Series is produced by Oni Sen. Asur Season 2 will be produced by Ding Entertainment and Viacom 18 Studios and will star Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Anupriya Goenka, Ridhi Dogra, and Amey Wagh.

Asur will become the most well-known collection of the Indian OTT platform, giving it a favorable component with a better reputation over time. Remember how we used to get possessed outside of Sacred Games? Asur might also provide a tough challenge to this Indian net collection.

Asur Season 2 will be released exclusively on Voot in the first quarter of 2022.

Will there be a second season of Asur?

Yes, Asur is making a comeback with its much-anticipated second season! Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti, the first season’s lead actors, have begun filming the highly anticipated psychological thriller Asur 2. The second season of Asur is being advertised as yet another enthralling story that will keep fans intrigued, aroused, and involved.

Arshad Warsi, who plays Dhananjay Singh in Asur 2, stated, “I am happy to start filming again.” In terms of my profession, Asur is one of the best things that has ever occurred to me. It was my digital debut, and after a big success with season 1, I am really interested to see how people react to our upcoming season. As we begin shooting again, the entire team is fired up and ready to take Season 2 to the next level. There is usually a sense of pressure and apprehension after a good first season. But that is the best kind of pressure since it motivates you to do better and brings out the best in everyone.”

Is there a set date for the release of Asur Season 2?

With an IMDb rating of 8.5, Asur is not only Voot’s but also one of the top-rated Hindi web series. Given the success, we anticipated that the second season would be released soon after the first. The second season, however, was postponed because of the COVID-19 epidemic.

On July 16, 2021, everything finally began. According to the most recent rumors, the filming is nearing completion. Varanasi, Manali, and Delhi were used as filming locations for the second season. Barun Sobti completed filming for the second season in January 2022.

Members of the Asur Season 2 Cast:

The major star cast would stay the same, with the exception of the characters who perished in the first season. In the first season, Sharib Hashmi, who played officer Lolark Dubey, died. As a result, he will almost probably not appear in the second season. Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Anupriya Goenka, Ridhi Dogra, Amey Wagh, and Vishesh Bansal will all return in their respective roles.

Here’s a glance at the cast:

Dhananjay Rajput is played by Arshad Warsi.

Nikhil Nair is played by Barun Sobti

Naina Nair is played by Anupriya Goenka

Nusrat Saeed is played by Ridhi Dogra.

Rasool is played by Amey Wagh.

Shashank Awasthi is played by Shaikh Pawan Chopra.

Vishesh Bansal in the role of Shubh

Amey Wagh in the role of Rasool

Samarth Ahuja is played by Shaikh Nishant Verma.

According to speculations, the second season will introduce several new characters.

According to the latest sources, Adithi Kalkunte, Meiyang Chang, Ajoy Chakraborty, Vikaas Suryavanshi, and Barkha Sengupta have joined the cast.

The plot of Asur Season 2

The plot is a scandal thriller revolving on the story of Nikhil Nair, a judicial expert, and FBI training; the role is played by Barun Sobti.

Dr. Dhananjay Rajpoot, a legal cop, is the alternate fundamental lead. The two prosecutors are said to have been recruited to pursue a serial killer who kills for spiritual reasons.

The show depicts the conflict between the precise and the horrible, as well as its relationship to human justice and inequality. Asur has only released one season so far, with a second season already in the works. The first season featured eight episodes that could be considered for the Voot Originals series.

Related:

Even if the two people suspected of being Shubh are apprehended, the possibility of the Asur net sequence winding up in another season is very high.

However, it is stated that it was not the actual Shubh who was apprehended. Rasool, a current member of the CBI team, was shown to be the real Shubh.

In addition to the deaths of Sharib Hashmi, Shubh has stated that the conflict will continue. He is thought to have a large number of partners who will do anything he asks.

It is seen at the conclusion that when the reporter emerges from the gasoline chamber, she kills another person. Furthermore, the female who is caring for Nikhil’s child undoubtedly offers poison to the infant. As a result, the terrifying climax of season one hints that the upcoming season two would definitely show off Asur’s conflict on a grand scale.

Dhananjay is suspended, and Nikhil blames Dhananjay for his daughter’s death, claiming that Dhanajay’s previous mistakes had caused him to lose his child.

So the following season could show Dhananjay pardoning himself or perhaps a fight between Nikhil and Dhananjay. In the end, Sharib Hashmi was slain and Nushrat was constructed. As a result, the CBI group may witness a new cast record.

Asur Season 2 Trailer:

Let’s watch the trailer of season 2,

Final Thoughts:

That’s everything you need to know about Asur season 2. Stay tuned for additional news and information!