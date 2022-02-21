Around the World in 80 Days Will Return for Season 2 – Everything We Know So Far

Around the World in 80 Days is a television program about a man who travels around the world in 80 days. It garnered a positive reception from the audience. On IMDb, it has a rating of 6.8 out of 10.

Adventure and hilarity abound in Around the World in 80 Days. Read the entire article to learn everything there is to know about the second season of the show Around the World in 80 Days.

Season 2 of Around the World in 80 Days:

Around the World in 80 Days tells the narrative of Phileas Fogg, a gentleman adventurer who sets out on a journey to travel around the world and back in 80 days.

Ashley Pharoah, Jules Verne, and Caleb Ranson designed it. David Tennant, Leonie Benesch, and Ibrahim Koma star.

Steve Barron, Charles Beeson, and Brian Kelly directed it. Ashley Pharoah, Caleb Ranson, Jules Verne, Claire Downes, Stephen Greenhorn, Ian Jarvis, Peter McKenna, Debbie O’Malley, Jessica Ruston, and Lane Stuart wrote Around the World in 80 Days.

The first season of the show Around the World in 80 Days has eight episodes. Season 2 of Around the World in 80 Days appears to include a total of eight episodes.

Simon Crawford-Collins, Lionel Uzan, Pascal Breton, Winnie Serite, Ashley Pharoah, Steve Barron, David Tennant, and Caleb Ranson executive produced Around the World in 80 Days. Around the World in 80 Days was created by Peter McAleese.

Related:

Each episode of the series Around the World in 80 Days lasts around 47 minutes. Slim Film + Television, Federation Entertainment, and Peu Communications produced it.

The filming of Around the World in 80 Days took place in South Africa and Romania. It was halted in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic but resumed on October 1st.

Let’s wait and see whether the second season of Around the World in 80 Days gets announced.

Season 2 of Around the World in 80 Days: Announced or Not?

Season 2 of Around the World in 80 Days was been confirmed for November 2021. Around the World in 80 Days has been renewed for a second season, which will premiere in November 2021.

As a result, it has been announced that the second season will be released soon. Let’s wait and see what occurs next.

If we receive any additional information or updates about the second season of Around the World in 80 Days, we will post them here. As a result, make it a point to return to this page on a regular basis. Let’s have a look at the cast of the second season of Around the World in 80 Days.

Let’s discuss the release date of Around the World in 80 Days’ second season.

Release Date of Around the World in 80 Days Season 2:

The release date for Season 2 of Around the World in 80 Days has not yet been announced. It appears like it will be announced soon.

Season 2 of Around the World in 80 Days will premiere on France 2, ZDF, and RAI in 2022. The first season of the show Around the World in 80 Days premiered on December 26, 2021.

It is now airing and is getting a lot of positive feedback from the audience. If there is any new information about the release date of Around the World in 80 Days Season 2, we will post it here. Let’s have a look at the trailer for the second season of the show Around the World in 80 Days.

Around the World in 80 Days Season 2 Cast:

Check out the Around the World in 80 Days Season 2 cast list below.

Jason Watkins as Bernard Fortescue Peter Sullivan as Nyle Bellamy Anthony Flanagan as Thomas Kneedling Gary Beadle as Bass Reeves Lindsay Duncan as Jane Digby Giovanni Scifoni as Mr Moretti David Tennant as Phileas Fogg Ibrahim Koma as Passepartout Leonie Benesch as Abigail Fix Fortescue Rizelle Januk as Samanaz Walter van Dyk as Lord Crossley Richard Wilson as Grayson Leon Clingman as Roberts Shivaani Ghai as Aouda

Let’s have a look at the first season of the show Around the World in 80 Days.

Around the World, in 80 Days Season 1 Review:

Critics praised the first season of Around the World in 80 Days. We anticipate that the second season of the program Around the World in 80 Days will be well received by viewers.

After their latest defeat, Abigail, Fogg, and Passepartout find themselves stuck on a desert island at the end of the first season of the series.

Secrets are later uncovered, and with the clock ticking, they must find and learn to forgive, as well as work together, in order to get to their next stop in time.

After that, Fortescue and Bellamy, England, received some awful news. Racing across the Rockies, Fogg allows an iconic lawman and his prisoner to share the chartered stagecoach, unaware that the captive’s henchmen are hard on his tail, which leads to a deadly clash before dusk.

Later, a reunion, a fatal dockside hazard, and red tape guarantee Phileas Fogg will fail. Let’s wait and see what occurs next.

The tale of the first season of Around the World in 80 Days is expected to be continued in the second season.

If we receive any new information on the plot of Around the World in 80 Days Season 2, we will post it here. Let’s discuss the release date of Around the World in 80 Days’ second season.

Trailer for Around the World in 80 Days Season 2:

The trailer for Around the World in 80 Days Season 2 has not yet been released. We anticipate that it will be available soon.

Let’s take a look at the official trailer for Season 1 of Around the World in 80 Days. You can watch it below.