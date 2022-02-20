Who is Rob Kardashian Dating Now? Dating Timeline Explained!

Robert Arthur Kardashian (born March 17, 1987) is a television personality in the United States. He is well-known for his appearances on the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as well as its spin-offs. Kardashian also competed in the thirteenth season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars in 2011, finishing second.

Early Life:

Robert Arthur Kardashian was born on March 17, 1987, in Los Angeles, California, to attorney Robert Kardashian and his wife Kris. Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé are his three older sisters. His parents separated in 1991, and the following year, his mother married Olympic decathlete Bruce Jenner[a]. Kardashian got stepbrothers Burton “Burt,” Brandon, and Brody, as well as stepsister Casey and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as a result of their marriage. His father, Robert Kardashian, died of esophageal cancer in September 2003.

Kardashian earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business in 2009.

Rob Kardashian’s Dating History:

Adrienne Bailon was Rob’s first public romance. They began dating in 2007 and quickly became a major issue. The couple appeared in the first two seasons of KUWTK. While everything appeared to be well on the surface, the couple divorced in 2009. Rob said that he was unfaithful in the relationship, which led to the breakup. Fortunately, there was no drama, and the divorce was amicable. He began dating Angela Simmons in 2010, however, the relationship did not last long. Rob was photographed with singer Rita Ora on multiple occasions in 2012.

Rob ended his relationship with Rita after only three months. He accused her of having many men cheat on him. She, on the other hand, said nothing about it. Following this, Rob had a brief relationship with Rihanna in 2012. In 2013, he dated Naza Jafarian for a brief time. Rob and Blac Chyna began dating in 2016. This marked the beginning of another hot topic in Kardashian’s life. The couple married in 2016, and their daughter Dream Renee Kardashian was born in November. The pair, however, confirmed their divorce in December 2016. They shared custody of Dream.

Rob accused Chyna of cheating by posting graphic images of her on Instagram and Twitter in 2017. As a result, Rob’s Instagram account was suspended. Despite the fact that their relationship has devolved into a toxic one, they remain united in their desire to care for Dream. Chyna also inspires and encourages Rob on his fitness endeavor.

Who Is Rob Kardashian’s Current Partner?

After the separation from Chyna, Rob had many short romantic flings. These include Meghan James and Natti Natasha. But Aileen Giselle was the most significant event in his dating life in 2020. f Aileen Giselle, an Instagram model, was caught on a date with Rob. She even tweeted a video of herself wearing his brand, Arthur George. Rob’s family, on the other hand, is distrustful of Aileen. His previous connection and Rob’s deteriorating diabetes condition, on the other hand, justified their concerns. However, by August 2020, it was widely known that they were no longer romantically linked.

Khloe revealed Rob’s health in the most recent KUWTK reunion episode, which will air on June 20, 2021. She stated that Rob is spending time working on himself. He has embraced a healthy lifestyle and has shed a significant amount of weight. The answer to the question of whether he is dating someone was a straightforward “Yes.” Let us hope that the Kardashian boy finds the peace he requires in his life.