Lil Durk’s Net Worth 2022: How Is The Net Worth Of Lil Durk $3 Million?

Lil Durk’s net worth:

Lil Durk is an American rap artist with an estimated net worth of $8 million. Only the Family, or OTF, is the record label he founded. Durk gained prominence after releasing his mixtape series “Signed to the Streets” in 2013, which resulted in a record deal with Def Jam. Durk Derrick Banks (born October 19, 1992), better known as Lil Durk, is a Chicago, Illinois-based rapper and vocalist. He is the founder and primary member of the collective and record label Only the Family (OTF). Durk developed a cult following after releasing his Signed to the Streets mixtape series (2013–2014), which led to a record deal with Def Jam Recordings. Before dumping the artist in 2018, the label released his first studio albums, Remember My Name (2015) and Lil Durk 2X (2016). Durk debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 in April 2020 with the track “Viral Moment” off his fifth studio album, Just Cause Y’all Waited for 2 (2020). Lil Durk’s commercial resurgence continued with singles such as “3 Headed Goat” (featuring Polo G and Lil Baby), “Backdoor,” and “The Voice”; his appearances on Drake’s 2020 single, “Laugh Now Cry Later,” and Pooh Shiesty’s song, “Back in Blood,” as well as his LPs, The Voice (2020) and his joint album with Lil Baby, The Voice of the Heroes (2021)—which became his first.

Childhood

He was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 19, 1992. Lil Durk, also known as Durk D. Banks, grew up on Chicago’s South Side in the rough area of Englewood. Durk’s father was imprisoned when he was seven months old. Durk recalls there being instances when there was not enough food in his home when he was a child.

Durk’s first big break came at a young age, thanks to social media platforms like MySpace and YouTube. Durk became a parent for the first time at the age of 17 and dropped out of Paul Robeson High School to join the Black Disciples, a Chicago street gang. He began to have run-ins with the law and was arrested on various gun counts, pleading guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a firearm.

Career

In 2011, Lil’ Durk released his first mixtape. Regrettably, he was arrested around the same time on firearms allegations. He returned to his rap career after being released a few months later. In 2012, he released his second mixtape, “I’m Still a Hitta.” His track “Sneak Dissin'” gained popularity, and he began guest performing on tracks by other artists such as Lil Reese, Fredo Santana, King Louie, and Chief Keef. In 2012, he released yet another mixtape.

In 2013, he began to gain traction by releasing another mixtape, “Signed to the Streets,” and performing on tracks by Jim Jonez, Trae da Truth, and Chinx Drugz, among others. Rolling Stone ranked “Signed to the Streets” the eighth best mixtape of 2013. He was re-incarcerated in early 2013 but was released in mid-summer. In 2015, he signed with Def Jam Records and released his debut studio album, Remember My Name. The album peaked at number two on the US Rap and R&B/Hip-Hop charts, as well as number fourteen on the Billboard 200.

Lil Durk’s second studio album, Lil Durk 2x, was released in 2016 and peaked at #4 on the US Rap chart, #5 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart, and #29 on the Billboard 200 chart. His biggest hit, “My Beyonce” (with Dej Loaf), peaked at #21 on the US Rap chart. Lil Durk has also worked with Meek Mill, French Montana, Travi$ Scott, will. i.am Young Thug, Boosie Badazz, RiFF RaFF, and other musicians. In 2016, he was nominated for Best Rapper.

Durk debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 in April 2020 with the release of his single “Viral Moment” off his fifth studio album, the 2020s “Just Cause Y’all Waited for 2.” Lil Durk’s commercial success grew with tracks like “3 Headed Goat,” which featured Polo G and Lil Baby, as well as “Backdoor” and “The Voice.” “The Voice of the Heroes,” his collaborative album with Lil Baby, was released in 2021 and became his first release to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 rankings. Lil Durk performed as a guest on Kanye West’s tenth studio album “Donda” in August 2021.

Personal Existence

Lil Durk is a devout Muslim. Dontay Banks Sr., Lil’ Durks’ father, served two life sentences without the possibility of release. The specifics were never revealed. Durk is the father of six children, each of whom is the product of a different woman. Angelo, Bella, Zayden, Du’mier, Skylar, and Willow are his children.

Lil Durk married Instagram model India Royale in 2021.

Tragedies

McArthur “OFT Nunu” Swindle, Durk’s cousin, was murdered. Durk’s friend and manager, Uchenna OTF Chino Dolla Agina, was murdered the next year in March 2015. Lil Durk’s close friend King Von was also slain in Atlanta on November 6, 2020. Durk’s brother Dontay “DThang” Banks Jr. was tragically assassinated at a Chicago nightclub on June 6, 2021. Durk was the victim of a home invasion in July 2021. The suspects fled the area after he and his fiance fired firearms. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Legal Thriller

Following his 2011 weapon charge, Lil Durk continued to have run-ins with the law. He was returned to prison after being freed on bond for an additional 87 days. On June 5, 2013, Banks was detained again on Chicago’s South Green Street after allegedly throwing a loaded weapon into his car when approached by police. Lil Durk was being held in jail on a $100,000 bond. His lawyer claimed to have nine witness affidavits confirming Durk’s innocence, with one witness confessing he was the owner of the pistol. Durk debuted in July of 2013.

In September 2015, just hours before a scheduled show at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a shootout occurred, killing one man and damaging Lil Durk’s tour bus. Durk, according to reports, was not involved and was not arrested or questioned by authorities. Dirk was arrested in August 2016 on felony firearms allegations; the accusations were later withdrawn, and Durk was freed.

Durk and his friend King Von were arrested on attempted murder allegations in June 2019. According to prosecutors, the two guys robbed and shot a man outside of a busy Atlanta drive-in. They are accused of robbing the man of a Jeep Cherokee and $30,000. Durk and Von were released from jail after a few weeks on $250,000 and $300,000 bail, respectively.