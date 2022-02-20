Justin Hakuta Net Worth 2022: How Rich Is Ali Wong’s Husband?

Justin Hakuta’s Early Life:

He was born in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. Ken Hakuta is Justin Hakuta’s father, and Marilou Cantiller is his mother. Aki Hakuta and Kenzo Hakuta are his siblings. There isn’t much information regarding his youth.

Justin Hakuta’s Age, Height, Weight, and Body Dimensions

On October 18, 1982, he was born. Justin Hakuta will be 40 years old in February 2022. His eyes are dark, and his hair is black. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs roughly 65kg. Justin Hakuta is of American nationality and Asian Japanese American heritage, and he was born under the sign of Libra.

Education of Justin Hakuta

Justin Hakuta graduated from Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. He then enrolled at Mexico’s Tecnológico de Monterrey. He graduated from Carnegie Mellon University. Following that, he completed his post-graduate studies at Harvard Business School, Harvard University.

Personal Life of Justin Hakuta

Justin Hakuta married Ali Wong on November 27, 2014. They began dating after meeting at a wedding ceremony.

They were seen traveling to numerous locales together. Mari Hakuta (named after the author Marie Kondo) was born in November 2015, and their second child arrived in January 2018.

Justin Hakuta’s Professional Life

Justin Hakuta is an entrepreneur who previously worked as a vice president at GoodRx, a multimillion-dollar technology company. He served as Vice President of Product till February 2019.

He stated in the ‘Afterword’ to his wife’s book, Dear Girls (published in October 2019), that he ceased working to spend more time with his family.

Justin is a firm supporter of his wife’s career choices. “As usual, my tremendously bright and attractive wife Ali Wong has written a witty book that pokes fun at me in numerous ways,” he said in a promotional video for Ali’s book.

Justin, on the other hand, has always been proud of his profession. He learned from his parents that perseverance pays off in the long term, as he observed them continually working to care for their children.

Justin served as Vice President-Young Alumni at the Harvard Business School Association of Southern California from 2014 to 2017.

In 2016, he was a senior product manager at Cargomatic, Inc.

From April 2013 through July 2015, Justin led cross-functional teams of engineers, designers, and user experience strategists at DIRECTV’s Digital Innovation Lab.

Managing a team of ten engineers and contract designers at Avacara from January 2010 to April 2014 to construct and deploy technological platforms in the health, wellness, and financial sectors appeared to be the beginning of his professional career.

Justin Hakuta’s Net Worth, Salary, and Earnings in 2022

According to the most recent appraisal, Justin Hakuta has a net worth of $1.2 million. And his main source of income is from his business operations.

Alis was compelled to sign a prenuptial agreement before marrying due to her $3 million net worth at the time. And they are both now equally successful in their own fields of competence.