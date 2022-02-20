Who Is Julianne Hough Dating? Everything We Know So Far!

Julianne Hough’s dating history

Julianne’s public dating history may be dated back to the early 2000s. She began dating dancer Zack Wilson in 2005. They’d known each other since they were kids and seemed to like one other a lot, even becoming engaged at one time. However, things did not work out, and the couple broke up in 2007.

Chuck Wicks, a country artist, was Julianne’s next love interest. He and Julianne met on Season 8 of Dancing With the Stars and started dating in August 2008. Things were short-lived, as they were with Zack, and the couple split in November 2009.

She was seen out with Dane Cook several times in 2010, but their romantic relationship was never verified.

Then there was her famous relationship with Ryan Seacrest. Julianne and Ryan were romantically linked from 2010 to 2013, and it was without a doubt Julianne’s most publicized relationship.

In 2012, she told InStyle (via People), “I was hesitant because he is such a powerful person, and what if things didn’t work out? I was so apprehensive on our first date that I simply sat there and questioned him, asking questions like, ‘Are you loyal?’ and ‘Are you close to your family?'”

Julianne was apparently related to Oscar-winning film director Ari Sandel after that relationship ended. The two had a highly PDA-filled dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles in 2013, but little else is known about their time together or whether they were ever formally an item.

Julianne’s most recent long-term relationship followed next. Brooks Laich was the star’s husband for three years. The couple originally met in 2013 and got engaged in August 2015. By 2017, they had become a married pair. Brooks and Julianne made headlines for not quarantining together after COVID-19 forced a global shutdown and quarantine measures in 2020.

Just a few months after word of their separate quarantines leaked, the couple announced their desire to break up in May 2020. Despite the fact that the divorce was announced about a year ago, Julianne and Brooks’ divorce is still apparently pending as of the time of this writing.

Julianne Hough is now dating?

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, it looks that Julianne has recently met a new man. Julianne was photographed out and about in November 2021 with model Charlie Wilson, according to Page Six.

Fans are buzzing because the two wore comfortable outfits as they went to get dinner together, but that innocuous errand isn’t why they’re buzzing. Photographers caught the couple kissing, cuddling, and otherwise seeming in love while they were out.

Nonetheless, as of the time of writing, neither of the two had spoken about becoming an official item. Charlie is an internationally famous model who is represented by Ursula Wiedmann Models, which has a profile on him here.