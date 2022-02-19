The Hustler Season 3 Release Date: Is ABC Cancelled The Future Of This Series?

Adrian Lester, Robert Glenister, and Robert Vaughn star in the British television criminal drama series Hustle. Tony Jordan created the show, which was produced by Kudos Film and Television and aired on BBC One in the United Kingdom. The show debuted on February 24, 2004, and lasted eight seasons, with the final episode airing on February 17, 2012. The idea of the show revolves around a group of con artists who specialize in “long cons” – longer types of deceitful fraud that demand more commitment but offer bigger rewards than basic confidence techniques. The narratives of the program are renowned for involving behind-the-scenes activities that the viewers are unaware of until towards the end of an episode, as well as fantasy scenarios and occasional breaches of the fourth wall by the major performers.

Throughout its eight-year run, the show maintained consistently high viewership statistics and was well-reviewed by critics.

Was Season 3 of The Hustler canceled or renewed? When does it premiere on ABC? Now that Season 2 has concluded, viewers are wondering if the program will be renewed for a third season. We’ve compiled what we know so far about the upcoming season in this post.

What Is the Story of The Hustler About?

Each episode of “The Hustler,” hosted by comedian Craig Ferguson, follows five contestants as they work together to solve a series of ten trivia questions for $10,000 each, with the goal of establishing a communal prize pot that grows with each correct response. What’s the catch? The Hustler, one of the five contestants, already knows the answers because each question is inspired by his or her life and interests, but they must keep their identity hidden in order to win the ultimate prize.

Related:

“The Hustler” is produced by the All3Media-backed production company Studio Lambert, and it is an original format created by British TV and radio host Richard Bacon, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Studio Lambert company founder Stephen Lambert, executive vice president of Studio Lambert USA Jack Burgess, creative director Tim Harcourt, and Susan House.

Ratings for Season Two

The Hustler’s second season averaged a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.74 million viewers in live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+same day ratings, that’s a 44 percent drop in the demo and a 40 percent drop in viewership compared to season one (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these figures do not account for additional delayed or streamed viewing, they are a good measure of how a show is doing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Despite other economic variables, higher-rated shows are frequently renewed while lower-rated shows are canceled. Find out how The Hustler compares to other ABC TV programs.

Official Trailer: