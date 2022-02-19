Inside Job Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled By Netlflix This Year?

Inside Job is a Shion Takeuchi-created American adult animated science-fiction comedy television series that launched on Netflix on October 22, 2021. Takeuchi, a former Gravity Falls writer, serves as showrunner and executive producer with Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch and BoJack Horseman director Mike Hollingsworth.

“Inside Job” has proven to be a popular Netflix show. The series is significant for Netflix because it is the streaming service’s first adult cartoon made in-house at Netflix Animation Studios (via Netflix). Following its October 22 premiere, the animated show was lauded by critics. According to the review in the San Francisco Chronicle, “it’s emotionally intelligent and sincere, and wildly nuts in a free-associative way […] But it definitely works,” and

Despite the fact that the series has recently begun Part 1 of its inaugural season, viewers are already anticipating Part 2. Here’s all we know about “Inside Job” Part 2 so far, including the release date, actors, and plot.

Is Netflix’s Inside Job Season 2 confirmed or renewed?

When Netflix announced that it had ordered Inside Job, it included a 20-episode order. It was broken into two parts, with the first ten episodes available on the streaming service on Friday, October 22. That means that Part 2 was always on the cards.

When will the second season of Inside Job be released?

Part 2 of Inside Job has yet to be announced, but given Netflix’s expanding animated content slate and the good reception the series has received, this information will most likely be published by early 2022.

At this rate, the series might resume by mid-to-late 2022.

The Cast of Inside Job Season 2:

There have been no announcements about new cast members for Part 2 of Inside Job. Given that we expect Part 2 details to be released in late 2021 or early 2022, it stands to reason that any additional cast members will be disclosed around that time. What will their identities be? We still don’t know.

With Bobby Lee’s unhinged Dr. Andre Lee, Clark Duke’s innocent pretty boy Brett Hand, John DiMaggio’s gruff half dolphin-half man military vet Glenn Dolphmann, Tisha Campbell’s quick-witted communications, and manipulation manager Gigi, Brett Gelman’s uber-horny Magic Myc, a giant, ultra-profane, talking magic mushroom, Ron Funches’s humorous take on Mothman, Cognito Inc.’s head of Human.

The Plot Of Inside Job Season 2:

While Inside Job is most clearly a series about humans who prevent potentially catastrophic events from ruining the world, it’s also a narrative about two dysfunctional families: the one at work and the one you’re born into. The socially awkward computing prodigy Reagan Ridley (Lizzy Caplan) leads the Cognito Inc. group, struggling to find relevancy and success at work while clashing with her angry father, and former business president, Rand Ridley (Christian Slater).

Their friendship, as well as the deep-seated trauma that forges their bond, serves as a framework for the entire series. And after Reagan discovers her father’s secret manipulation — he literally removed a childhood memory from her brain to keep her in line — Part 1 ends on a cliffhanger that flips the power dynamic between Reagan, whose promotion to company CEO was just revoked, and her father, who stepped back into that highly coveted position of power.

How will things progress from here?

“We have a bible to describe the shadow world and all the different people in it, the conspiracies we’re researching, and what kinds of twists we put on it,” Takeuchi told Inverse. “I’m looking forward to sharing some exciting news with everyone in Part 2. The wonderful thing about writing an absurdist show is that if you need to change something in the canon, you can always come up with a crazy odd humorous way to say, ‘Well, actually, this!'”

Is there a trailer for Inside Job Season 2?

Part 2 has yet to have a trailer, as the series is still new to Netflix. Inside Job, on the other hand, has shown enormous potential for fit alongside the streamer’s other animation smashes like BoJack Horseman and Big Mouth, thanks to its quick-witted sensibility and adult comedy. Speculatively, we can expect a trailer for the next season to be released in 2022.