State of the Union’ Season 2 Release Date: Is This Series Get Renewal On HBO?

“State of the Union,” Nick Hornby’s Emmy-winning short-form comedy series.

SundanceTV, which aired the show’s first season in May 2019, confirmed that Hornby and director Stephen Frears will return for the show’s upcoming sophomore season. Season 2 will feature ten 10-minute episodes starring Brendan Gleeson (“In Bruges”), Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”), and Esco Jouléy (“High Maintenance”) (just like Season 1).

Is there going to be a season 2 of State of the Union?

Season 2 of “State of the Union” will launch on SundanceTV, Sundance Now, and AMC+ on Monday, February 14. Starting February 14 at 10 p.m. ET, SundanceTV will release one episode every night for ten nights in a row. All episodes will be available for viewing on Sundance Now and AMC+.

‘State of the Union’ Season 2:

Cast Brendan Gleeson and Patricia Clarkson star in the second season, which follows Ellen and Scott, a well-off Connecticut couple whose 30-year marriage appears to be coming to an end.

Esco Jouley joins the cast as a non-binary barista who is colorful, invigorating and contributes to Scott’s worldview expansion. Their character adds much-needed comic relief to the show’s premise.

Season 2 of ‘State of the Union’: Synopsis

Ellen is referred to as Clark’s “traditional, self-made,” and “liberal campaigning” wife. In other words, she now has the language and resources to discover who she actually is in 2022, but he feels as if the world is passing him by.

Related:

In the first episode, Nick Hornby (series writer) appears to be learning the language of 2022 himself. There’s not much more to say about the Baby Boomer generation’s pronoun and pussyhat issues (literally).

Scott and Ellen have 30 years of marriage and baggage to contemplate as they weigh the pros and disadvantages of divorce, and their sessions take place above a Connecticut hipster coffee shop.

Hornby’s writing is still razor-sharp, as he demonstrated in the first season, yet even the smartest brains may fall into generational traps. In 2019, the first season won three Emmys, including Outstanding Short Form Comedy and Drama Series.

While the second season lacks the obvious appeal and hilarity of the first, the importance of Gleeson and Clarkson’s performances cannot be overstated.

Fans of the series may also watch the show on fuboTV.

Official Trailer: