Queens Season 2: Is Wait Over For Next Season This Year!

Can we expect a Queens season 2 Wait is over after tonight’s huge conclusion on ABC? Is it more likely that the show will be canceled? We understand if you have questions, and we want to do our part to assist you.

Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Taylor Selé, Pepi Sonuga, and Brandy feature in the ABC television show Queens, which airs on the ABC network. The Nasty Bitches music group flipped hip-hop on its head in the 1990s. With the success of their chart-topping hit “Nasty Girl,” their popularity surged. Nasty Bitches was previously hailed as one of the greatest girl groups of their generation, but the group was plagued by internal conflict and rivalry despite critical and economic success. Brianna (Eve) nicknamed Professor Sex, Jill (Naughton) aka Da Thrill, Valeria (Velazquez) aka Butter Pecan, and Naomi (Brandy) aka Xplicit Lyrics are the members. The ladies are now in their forties and are estranged and out of contact. Eric Jones (Sele), their old manager, initiates a reunion, and the women reconvene for a chance to reclaim their reputation and swagger from their storied past.

Release Date for Queens Season 2

When will Queens Season 2 premiere? As previously said, we have not gotten formal word from ABC (owned by Disney). Our readers will be the first to know when we find out! That being said, we expect it to return in the fall of 2022!

Queens Season 2 Predictions

If Queens is renewed for a second season, I expect to see a lot more of the interaction between the four ladies. Brianna has been absent from the program since nearly being killed halfway through the season. In the end, she appears to have returned for the Queens global tour, but we won’t know for sure unless the show is renewed.

If Brianna does return, it will be interesting to watch the Queens finally get the tour and time together that they almost had before Bri departed.

Lauren, Lil Muffin, and Jojo will most likely experience more development as well. Since Jojo issued her surprise track and Lauren released a new album and was accepted to USC, it’s probable that we’ll get to watch how both of their careers take off, as well as more of Lauren’s involvement in death row advocacy.

In the season one finale, Jojo decided to take a paternity test to determine whether Eric or Cameron was her father. Though she determined Eric was her family no matter what, it will be interesting to see what the results are and how they affect her relationship with Eric.

Valeria and Tomas’ relationship ended, and I’d like to see her find a real, good relationship with someone who wants the same things she does. Valeria’s family background is likewise a mystery, and it will be intriguing to see if her mother (real or fictitious) appears again in season 2.

Jill is another Queen’s member who hasn’t found love yet, and with what she’s been through with Tina and Darren this season, I’d be pleased to see her find someone after all of the turmoil. Do you believe her and Tina’s relationship is over? Jill and Tina could have a future together now that she has published her apology song if Tina can forgive her.

What are your Queens season two theories? Do you believe Brianna was the one that joined them on stage at Madison Square Garden? Who do you think Valeria will end up with? Who would you cast in season two if you could cast one prominent Hip-Hop or rap musician, and what character would they play? Please let us know in the comments section below.

Trailer for Queens Season 2

The new trailer has not yet been released; however, let’s enjoy the trailer of season 1,

Ratings for Season One

Queens’ debut season averaged a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.28 million viewers in live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these figures do not account for additional delayed or streamed viewing, they are a good measure of how a show is doing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Other economic variables may play a role in a show’s destiny, although higher-rated series are often renewed, while lower-rated programs are discontinued. See how Queens compares to other ABC TV programs.