Pretty Smart Season 2 Release Date: Confirm or Cancelled! Check Here!

Pretty Smart was without a doubt one of the year’s most underappreciated new Netflix programs. The sitcom earned mixed to unfavorable reviews from reviewers, but fans who gave it a chance fell in love with its charms.

Hannah Montana and Young & Hungry alum Chelsea, an aspiring author and rigid academic forced to live with her bouncy sister and three wacky housemates, was played by Emily Osment, who lead the great ensemble cast. It’s a huge cultural clash.

The 10-episode first season of the sitcom began in October 2021, but it was not an instant smash. Hopefully, Netflix has different standards for its comedy than it does for its big hits like Stranger Things and You, which might pave the door for Pretty Smart season 2 to begin.

Unfortunately, Netflix has yet to make an official announcement about the fate of Pretty Smart as of January 2022. As a result, according to the complete list of new release movies and shows arriving this January, the sitcom will not return at the start of the year.

Predictions for the release date of Pretty Smart Season 2:

Because no official decision has been made as of this writing on February 18, 2022, it’s uncertain when season 2 may plausibly debut on Netflix. The program shouldn’t take too long to script, film, and edit, so an autumn 2022 debut date is possible.

If Netflix decides to greenlight Pretty Smart season 2, new episodes will be released sometime this year, possibly in October 2022. Of all, this is only a forecast, and the season could change in either direction.

Pretty Smart Season 2 Cast:

The Pretty Smart Season 2 cast is likely to be announced soon.

Emily Osment as Chelsea Gregg Sulkin as Grant Olivia Macklin as Claire Cinthya Carmona as Solana Michael Hsu Rosen as Jayden

What is the storyline of Pretty Smart Season 2?

The first season of “Pretty Smart” concluded on a cliffhanger, with Claire (Olivia Macklin) breaking up with Dave (Kevin Miles), then kissing Grant (Gregg Sulkin). Their kiss happens just as Chelsea (Emily Osment) enters the room to inform her sister that she wants to talk to her about wanting to pursue a relationship with Grant because they want to make sure Claire is okay first. What will become of this tangled love triangle? This is most likely the most important issue that will need to be solved when Season 2 begins. “I’m not sure what’s going to happen in Season 2,” Osment revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “As a result, I’m quite excited to watch.”

Sulkin also stated that he didn’t know which sister he’d prefer Grant to be within Season 2. “There’s a charming naivety between Grant and Claire, and on the other hand, there’s a genuine evolution and maturity between Grant and Chelsea. Grant has learned a lot from Chelsea… Olivia and Emily are both fantastic to work with, so I’ll be delighted with either direction the authors take it.”

For the record, Michael Hsu Rosen and Cinthya Carmona told Entertainment Tonight that they want Grant and Chelsea to be married. That’s certainly where things are going, but there will undoubtedly be some family conflict in Season 2 before we get there.

Official Trailer: