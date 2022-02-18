Games People Play Season 3 Release Date: Is it Officially Confirmed By BET?

Season 3 of Games People Play

Was Season 3 of Games People Play cancelled or renewed? When does it premiere on BET? Now that Season 2 has concluded, viewers are wondering if the programme will be renewed for a third season. We’ve compiled what we know so far about the upcoming season in this post.

BET has not yet cancelled or renewed Games People Play Season 3. We’re still waiting for an official update on the show’s status. This status will be updated as soon as further information becomes available.

Release Date of Season 3 Games People Play:

BET renewed Games People Play for the second season in 2019. However, due to the circumstances surrounding the initiative, there has been radio silence, and fans are unsure when Season 2 will premiere. Several assessments since its renewal have all predicted a 2021 release. However, with the end of the year approaching and no replacement in sight, Season 2 could be delayed until 2022.

According to some sources, the show was supposed to terminate on September 1, 2021, however that date passed with no mention of a release. The most recent replacement, which was announced in September 2020, stated that Karrueche Tran will join the Season 2 cast alongside Lauren London in a limited capacity. Season 1 consisted of ten episodes that lasted approximately forty-one minutes each, and Season 2 is likely to follow a similar pattern.

The Series’ Cast and Characters:

Vanessa King, played by Lauren London, is a frantic basketball wife out to protect her family.

Nia Bullock, a feisty reporter striving to restore her wrecked career, is played by Karen Obilom, Vanessa’s best friend and confidante.

Parker McKenna Posey plays Laila James, a scandalous groupie who aspires to be a celebrity.

Sarunas Jackson portrays Marcus King, a professional basketball all-star who was a member of the New York Gladiators before being traded to the Los Angeles Vipers. He has a wife named Vanessa.

Kendall Kyndall plays Nia’s assistant and best friend, Marquis “MJ” Jackson, a former Gladiators basketball player and collegiate basketball powerhouse. Kareem Johnson, Marcus’ greatest friend and assistant, was a former Gladiators basketball star and collegiate basketball standout played by Jackie Long (season 2; recurring season 1)

Karrueche Tran plays Eden Lazlo, the daughter of the Los Angeles Vipers owner and the freshly appointed VP of basketball operations, who complicates Marcus’ love life even more (season 2)

Brandi Denise plays Quanisha.

The Plot Of Season 3 Games People Play:

It occurs when people engage in games “inside the high-stakes realm of professional sports when everyone is competing for a triumph.” The series covers three women, Nia, Vanessa, and Laila, as well as the men in their lives, and has an ensemble cast of fascinating characters such as an ambitious reporter, a rich basketball player, a desperate housewife, a scandalous groupie, and a homicidal stalker. In a harsh struggle for success, these women’s goals and aims are rarely altruistic, but their life choices and ambition will determine what it takes to stay on top.”

BET announced on April 17, 2018, that the project had gotten a series order for a ten-episode first season. Executive producers were slated to be Tracey Edmonds, Angela Burt-Murray, and Vanessa Middleton, with Middleton also serving as showrunner. Edmonds Entertainment was one of the series’ production firms. On December 6, 2018, it was reported that Middleton will write the series’ pilot episode and serve as a co-showrunner alongside Kim Newton, who will also executive produce. According to a press statement, the series was rebranded in Games People Play on January 31, 2019. The series will premiere on April 23, 2019, as previously announced on April 1, 2019.

On November 13, 2019, the series was renewed for a second season.

Trailer for Season 3 of Games People Play

We don’t yet have an official season 3 trailer. We’re still waiting for BET to make an announcement. So far, the following promo/trailer has been shared on press releases and social accounts: