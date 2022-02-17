Gentefied Season 3: Is It Cancelled on Netflix?

The conclusion of Gentefied’s first season laid the stage for an emotionally charged second season. Pop (Joaqun Coso) was hauled away by ICE for an outstanding fine after being nabbed for frustratedly urinating on a stylish new building in their increasingly gentrified LA area. At the time, the rest of the family was too preoccupied to notice: Erik (J.J. Soria) and his girlfriend Lidia (Annie Gonzalez) had just had a baby and were considering relocating to Palo Alto; Ana (Karrie Martin) had learned that a wealthy patron had purchased the family’s struggling taco shop, Mama Fina’s; and Chris’ (Carlos Santos) absent father had finally offered to pay for him to attend culinary school in Paris.

Season 2 begins three months later, just as Pop is being freed from the ICE detention center where he has been kept. The family comes together to keep him in the nation while navigating their own lives and challenges, and things end on a positive note. Chris decides to study Mexican cuisine in Mexico City, indicating that he has finally recognized the value of embracing his culture; Eric proposes to Lidia; Ana sells a large political piece to Nike, and Pop marries and receives his visa approval. Even though the family eventually loses Mama Fina’s, this opens the way to a potentially much happier third season.

However, Netflix has yet to confirm whether or not Gentefied will return for Season 3.

Release Date of Gentefied Season 3:

The sitcom got renewed for a second season in May 2020, which will air on November 10, 2021. After two seasons, the series was discontinued in January 2022.

“Gentefied,” a half-hour Latino comedy-drama produced by America Ferrera and starring Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, has been canceled by Netflix. Season 2 of “Gentefied,” starring JJ Soria, Carlos Santos, and Joaquin Cosio, debuted on Netflix in November.

“Gentefied” follows the lives of three Mexican American cousins in Boyle Heights as they deal with gentrification, borders, infants, and family separation while trying to salvage their grandfather’s taco store. Karrie Martin, Annie Gonzalez, Julissa Calderon, and even Ferrera herself portrayed a character on “Gentefied.”

Related:

When the series premiered in 2020, critics unanimously praised it. The review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes gave “Gentefied” a “Tomatometer” score of 96 percent and an average viewer score of 76 percent. The most recent highly rated Latino-focused sitcom to be dropped from Netflix’s schedule was Gloria Calderón Kellett’s reboot of “One Day at a Time.”

Season 2 of “Gentefied” did not make Netflix’s Top 10, and the majority of Netflix cancellations and renewals are driven by viewing rather than cost. Despite criticism from subscribers that the streamer cancels more series than it creates, Netflix’s renewal rate for scripted series with two or more seasons has been in line with industry standards in the last year: Netflix (60 percent), HBO (67 percent), and CBS (60 percent) (70 percent ).

Furthermore, Netflix has made strides in increasing the number of Latino and Hispanic talent it features on and off-screen. America Ferrera will direct “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter,” which was adapted by Chávez and produced by Macro, both of whom are members of the “Gentefied” team. In 2021, the platform announced overall deals with Jennifer Lopez, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, Robert Patino, and Kalinda Vazquez, as well as projects with Sofia Vergara (“Griselda”) and Vanessa Ramos (“Blockbuster”). Furthermore, Jenna Ortega, Edgar Ramirez, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Melissa Barrera were all cast as important leads in last year’s films “Wednesday,” “Florida Man,” “Lincoln Lawyer,” and “Breathe.”

Chávez will continue to produce as part of her overall arrangement with 20th Television, while Lemus is now directing and executive producing “Hipster Death Rattle” for the CW.

How many Gentefied seasons are there?

At the moment, there are two seasons of the Gentefied series accessible on Netflix. Gentefied’s first season consists of ten episodes ranging in length from 26 to 34 minutes. The second season of Gentefied, on the other hand, consists of eight episodes with identical runtimes.

Official Trailer of Season 2:

Season 3 of Gentefied has been canceled, and fans are outraged.

Chavez reacted positively to the cancellation of Gentefied season 3. Fans on Twitter, on the other hand, appear to be heartbroken and have voiced their feelings in tweets.

Notably, many appear to be dismayed by Netflix’s choice to discontinue Gentefied seasons 3 and 4. What are your thoughts on this new development? Please let us know in the comments section below.