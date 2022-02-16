Unsellable houses Season 3 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled on HGTV?

Were Unsellable Houses canceled or renewed for a third season? When does it air on HGTV? Now that Season 2 has concluded, viewers are wondering if the show will return for a third season. In this piece, we’ve summarised everything we know thus far regarding the upcoming season.

What Is the Story Behind Unsellable Houses?

Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb, real estate consultants and twin sisters, have a flair for assisting desperate clients in selling their lifeless properties. Following a visit to nearby comparables, the sisters make the necessary, significant improvements that transform these unlovable residences into diamonds in the rough.

In a new season of Unsellable Houses, beginning Tuesday, March 30, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, dynamic twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, a top-selling real estate team in the Pacific Northwest, will invest their own money to aid homeowners seeking to sale their languishing houses. The smash series, which drew more than 27 million people in its first season, follows Lyndsay, a specialist in house remodeling, design, and staging, and Leslie, an expert in budget and negotiations, as they transform sluggish listings into hot properties. With the conviction that they can turn any house into a beautiful space with a useful design that will sell quickly, the couple devotes their time and know-how to transforming run-down homes into beautiful spaces with a functional designs that will sell quickly.

The new episodes not only highlight the lively sisters’ thriving real estate and renovation firm – which now includes new office space, a growing team, and a retail storefront – but also their hectic family lives. Lyndsay and Leslie have their children help with construction projects, train their teenage sons to drive, plan birthday parties, and welcome new animal family members.

“Lyndsay and I are the perfect matches – she has a good eye for design, and I know our local market better than anyone,” Leslie added. “We thrive on performing targeted renovations that get our clients’ houses sold in record time and provide them the best return on their investment.”

In the season premiere, Lyndsay and Leslie take on a drab Craftsman-style property that has been on the market for months. To solve the flaws that have kept purchasers away, the sisters aim to rethink the outside, install a new roof, and execute an open floor plan that they believe would secure top dollar offers. During the episode, they also brighten a hidden mid-century modern cottage, offer a modest ranch-style home an inviting backyard space with a party deck, and modernize a property with ugly and outmoded finishes.

“Being creative is such an important part of who I am,” Lyndsay remarked. “I love to assist a desperate homeowner get past their house’s current state by demonstrating how a few clever design modifications can radically remodel their space and fast get the perfect buyer in the door.”

Fans can remain connected with Unsellable Houses at HGTV.com and follow @HGTV and #UnsellableHouses on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for breathtaking before and after photo galleries and show updates. Fans can also follow Lyndsay and Leslie on Instagram at @lyndsaylamb11 and @1lesliedavis. Season one of Unsellable Houses is now available on discovery+, and new episodes will be accessible on the same day as the linear premieres on HGTV GO — Tuesdays beginning March 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Is “Unsellable Houses” returning for a third season? When will the next season of Unsellable Houses air? Find out in the video below!

Unsellable Houses Season 3 Premiere Date

The first season of this show premiered on May 13, 2019, and the final episode of the second season aired on HGTV on June 22, 2021. High noon entertainment created this series. The series was undeniably a hit, garnering tremendous viewership and winning millions of hearts around the world. Certainly, the production company has compelling reasons for releasing the dates for the third season, and it is predicted by several media outlets that the series will be announced around the middle of 2023. The world of TV series is full of unpredictability, and we can only hope that our hopes are realized.

Related:

Unsellable Houses Season 3 Trailer:

The teaser has yet to be released, but fans are anticipating the introduction of new members and employees to the firm, as well as new problems. The series trailer should be better than the previous one. With the likelihood of the third season being announced, the trailer may soon be released, and viewers will hopefully be able to see it.