I Am Shauna Rae’ Season 2: Renewed Or Cancelled By Creators?

The I Am Shauna Rae Season 1 Finale airs tonight, and fans are wondering if TLC will cancel or renew the series for Season 2. The newest addition to the TLC universe is Shauna Rae. Many network fans were pleasantly delighted by this series, which felt like the network was returning to its roots.

The network has become enamoured with programming about the severely obese in recent years. The daily episode schedule was swamped with shows like 1000-Lb. Sisters, Too Large, My 600-Lb. Life, and 1000-Lb. Best Friends. While these types of shows have a huge fan base, some believed the network was moving too far from its roots as a learning channel with its emphasis on the morbidly obese. I am Shauna Rae was the much-needed respite from these shows about overweight people for many TLC fans.

Unfortunately, Season 1 of I Am Shauna Rae was only six episodes long. The series finale airs tonight. The series’ final new episode. Those who have already fallen in love with the show and Shauna agree that six episodes are simply insufficient. Will TLC renew or cancel the series for Season 2? Continue reading, and we’ll tell you what we know.

Season 2 of I Am Shauna Rae: Cancelled or Renewed?

With all of the aforementioned information in mind, there is a risk that viewers will not know whether I Am Shauna Rae has been renewed or cancelled for Season 2. Unfortunately, there have been no announcements from the network indicating that the series would be renewed for Season 2. However, there have been no reports indicating that the series is being cancelled. The series’ future may just depend on whether Shauna Rae and her family are interested in future seasons.

Shauna Rae acknowledges to Hollywood Life that her life hasn’t changed all that much since being on the show. She’s still determined to move out of her parents’ house. She’s also attempting to mature on the inside. In terms of dating, it doesn’t appear that she is having much success in that area right now. Most admirers aren’t shocked, given the difficulties her stature presents when it comes to dating.

When will ‘I Am Shauna Rae’ be released, and where will you be able to view it?

As of now, no official statement has been made regarding Season 2 of ‘I Am Shauna Rae.’ More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Who plays Shauna Rae in the ‘I Am Shauna Rae’ series?

Shauna Rae’s ‘I Am Shauna Rae’ relates the narrative of Shauna Raw, a 22-year-old woman who stopped growing when she reached 3 feet, 10 inches. Shauna was diagnosed with a rare kind of brain cancer when she was six months old. Chemotherapy made her pituitary gland dormant, resulting in restricted growth. Shauna attempted to navigate her daily life in Season 1, coping with difficulties such as her education and her romantic life.

Shauna’s family is also included in the series, including her mother Patty, stepfather Mark Schrankel, and sisters Rylee and Tara.

What exactly is the premise of ‘I Am Shauna Rae’?

Season 2 will most likely begin-up where Season 1 left off, with Gabby, Shauna’s matchmaker, finding her a man who has gone through similar troubles as she has, as he, too, had cancer when he was younger, causing his pituitary gland to lie dormant. After a season of hits and misses, Shauna appears to be optimistic about the future.

According to the Season 1 press release from TLC, “‘I Am Shauna Rae’ follows Shauna as she struggles to live a normal adult life despite her appearance. Shauna was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer at six months old, and her therapy resulted in remission but with an unexpected side effect – she stopped developing. The chemotherapy rendered her pituitary gland practically dormant, giving Shauna a juvenile appearance and leaving her standing at barely 3 feet and 10 inches tall—the usual height of an 8-year-old. Except Shauna is 22 years old.”

