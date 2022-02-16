Best Wedding Photographers In Kerala

We believe that ‘’Weddings are made in heaven and consummated on Earth.’’ It is the most important ceremony of two souls and families joining together. We have every right to make it memorable and to have a wonderful record or evidence with the artistic touch of every single related incident. This evidence can be inherited by generations. There comes the importance of choosing a wonderful group for wedding photography.

Looking For The Best Wedding Photographers?

Earlier it was taking the snaps of ‘’Thalikettu’’ and a few family photos all poses the same. In addition a few more photos outdoor. Within a very small time span Wedding photography reached heights. Now it is as complicated as making a movie and we consider it as part of our pride. Posting fabulous wedding photographs on social media started to determine your smartness.

Sparkling backwaters, thriving greenery, perfect climate, paddy fields, tea plantations, stunning beaches… God’s Own Country is always one of the best wedding destinations in Kerala.

Here we are introducing a few of the best five wedding photographers in Kerala, who follows the new trends. You are relaxed once the wedding photography is assigned to capable hands.

Going To Get Married? Know These Latest Trends …

Now, a wedding is a festivity on social media platforms. The range is from engagement photos to the wedding album. People are fed up with traditional wedding photography that includes a lot of poses, almost the same for all weddings. Now, photographers are trying to capture each happy and candid moment without insisting on many poses.

The most attractive part of wedding photography is ‘’save the date’’ stills. Each ‘’save the date’’ photo has its own identity and creativity. The color scheme, background, frame… we want everything unique. Then comes the Wedding Teasers

Wedding teasers are used for announcing the upcoming wedding and its highlights in a precise format. This artistry can reveal how razzle-dazzle the event is.

Wedding photography is a field where ideas are innovated every single day. We want dramatic entries, close-up shots of costumes, and Mehandi. Apart from considering them as a record of our favorite moments, we wanted to make them appealing with cinematic effects in them. This is an opportunity for each individual to celebrate the celebrity in himself.

People prefer a cinematic look for each shot and wedding photographers do their homework for creating the most creative shot for each wedding to make the photography unique. Drones are used variedly to have a different approach for the style.

The most complicated is the portrayal of the bride and the groom. Typical styles are not accepted and these portrayals are being celebrated in social media stories.

Each wedding is unique and we need a unique photography style too.

Then the release of the wedding albums makes the picture complete.

Before Selecting Your Wedding Photographer…

There are a number of well-known photography companies across Kerala. Consider the following before saying a ‘’ YES’’

Cost per package : As wedding photographers offer their services like packages, it is good to consider the cost per package. Then it is easy to compare the cost and services included in a package.

Wedding packages : There are wedding packages ranging from one day to five days. The cost is varied as per the duration of the package.

Pre-wedding packages : Pre-wedding photography is trending now. Photographers offering pre-wedding photography services are in high demand.

Research: All popular photography companies own their own websites and uploaded all their works. The research and browsing will make your selection easy.

Introducing a few legend wedding photographers…

Moon Wedlock Wedding Company

Moon wedlock Wedding company is a creative group of photographers who believed that a Wedding day is nothing short of divine and capturing the moments in their essence to cherish a lifetime requires the craftsmanship of magicians to make your moment all the more magical and heavenly.

This expert group is ready to provide the following services in the form of high-quality photographs and videos. The team comprises talented photographers, designers, movie makers, and creative heads. The collaboration can really make your wedding photography proof of the real festivity. Candid photography, Traditional photography, cinematic video, and pre-wedding shoots are the highlight of the services offered by the group.

Moon Wedlock company in Kochi based company which offering trendy and modern services for the past 8 to 9 years. The experienced photographers and designers are ready to travel across Kerala to cover your wedding destinations. As per the need of the clients, the company offers different packages. One-day package for photography cost 50,000 rupees and the photo and video package cost 70,000 rupees.

Happy Day Wedding Company

Happy Day Wedding Company is a photography and videography service in Kerala. According to the group of artists who works for the Happy Day Wedding Company ‘’weddings are all about love and happiness and photographs are all about memories and nostalgia.’’ The creative team is aspired to give you the best of both worlds. They don’t compromise in artistic quality as well technical or camera quality.

This group is basically from Mananthavady, Wayanad. Their unique and pretty way of photography speaks for them. You wanted to get treated as a celebrity on your wedding day, there comes the importance of Happy Day Wedding Company which offers the following services. Traditional photography, Pre-wedding shoots, cinematography, traditional videography, Albums, photo booth, and candid photography are a few among them.

There are varieties of packages available as per the need and interests of the customers. One day cost of a wedding photography package is Rupees 71,000 and for three days it is 1,42,000. A pre-wedding package including teaser and highlight video with photographs shot candidly and traditionally cost Rupees 25,000. The talented team is ready to travel outstation for capturing dance glances of your big day.

Hitech Studio, Thodupuzha, Idukki

Hitech Studio is a group of leading photographers. This is a destination to cater to the citizen’s photography needs. The team works with considerable experience from the 1990s. It has a delightful history of traveling with the common man by offering wedding photography services at a reasonable price and in high quality.

They cover both traditional and candid photography styles. Their profile is more colorful than the designers of outstanding wedding albums. The group is a one-stop solution for all the needs that come under the category of wedding photography. These legends of offer the following services for your wedding such as wedding coverage, pre-wedding shoots, and reception photos.

The costs of services are ranging from Rupees 30,000 as per your needs and interests.

Light & Shades Wedding Factory, Kottayam

Lights & Shades is a Kottayam-based wedding photography company. They are focused on clicking the candid and sweetest moments of your Wedding. Professional photographers are popular in clicking perfect photos with artistic as well as camera quality to make your memories sweet. This company offers reasonable and reliable service for years.

The company offers the following services to make the day special such as candid photographers, traditional photography, pre-wedding shoots, cinematography, traditional videography, and wedding albums. Outstation services are also available.

One-day wedding package costs rupees 85,000 and the two-day package covers photography and videography shot both candidly and traditionally. They are offering a three-day wedding package for Rupees 1,70,000 too.

Chirag Wedding Studio, Trivandrum

Chirag Wedding Studio is a Trivandrum-based photographer servicing the field for the past 5 years. The team offers us both candid and traditional photography. The company provides us with the most comfortable atmosphere for capturing images for the loveliest day. The team believes in perfection and always. The artistic extravaganza offered by the team of expert photographers and designers made them to real heights.

Their service covers all the ranges of photography such as candid photography and traditional photographs as well as videos.

There are one-day packages starting from Rupees 50,000 covering photography as well as videography. Photo packages are priced from Rupees 32,000 and photo + video packages are priced at Rupees 42,000 per day. Packages are flexible as per the need of the clients and the team is ready to travel with you to the best destinations for capturing your candid moments. Chirag Wedding studio has its wings all over South India and captures wedding photos in Kerala, Tamilnadu, and Andra Pradesh.

Conclusion

This is the era of celebration. Every day is a celebration. We wanted to call our festivities simple and make them colorful to their maximum. Man, being emotional, has a sentimental approach towards all the aspects of his life. We consider memories as the most precious gifts of god and we wanted to keep them in the most artistic way for the rest of our life, Wedding is the most important of all. The stylish photographs of one’s own wedding are a part of our family reputation too.

There are legendary photographers and photography services across Kerala that can fulfill all your dreams and wishes considering the day’s photography. Using your smartness in choosing the best group for recording your most gifted day is very important.