The Society Season 2: Is The The Society Coming Back For Season 2 On Netflix?

The Society is a Christopher Keyser-created American mystery teen drama television series that premiered on Netflix on May 10, 2019. The series stars Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon, Sean Berdy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jacques Colimon, Olivia DeJonge, Alex Fitzalan, Kristine Froseth, Jose Julian, Alexander MacNicoll, Toby Wallace and Rachel Keller. Although the show was previously renewed for a second season, it was cancelled after only one season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Is season 2 of The Society still in the works?

The Netflix original series The Society, which has been compared to Lord of the Flies, was a huge hit with subscribers when it debuted in 2019. Everyone who enjoyed the first season of the sci-fi mystery thriller The Society wondered when, in this reality, The Society season 2 will be accessible on the streaming site.

Deadline revealed in April 2020 that Netflix had extended the series for another season and that the much anticipated next chapter would be released sometime in late 2020.

However, due to issues caused by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Netflix informed The Hollywood Reporter that The Society season 2 would not be produced.

According to THR, the streaming network was pleased with how The Society performed, but scheduling unknowns and expense hikes to meet the standards for COVID-19 safety protocols, among other factors, pushed Netflix to terminate the series.

Season 2 premiere date for The Society

The Society was supposed to premiere in late 2020, but Netflix has officially cancelled it. Hopefully, this isn’t a permanent choice, and when things return to normalcy, Netflix may reconsider bringing back some of the series they had to cancel during the crisis.

Stranger things have happened, therefore the chances are small. People would have claimed it was absurd to wish for the ninth season of Dexter a few weeks ago, but now one is on the way, so anything is possible.

Season 2 cast of The Society

The cast was set to return for season 2 of The Society, with Kathryn Newton reprising her role as Allie. Jacques Colimon, Toby Wallace, Gideon Adlon, Sean Berdy, Alex Fitzalan, Kristine Froseth, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo are among the other cast members slated to return for the next season of the Netflix original series. Olivia Nikkanen, who plays Gwen, has been promoted to series regular, with the following character description:

Cassandra was shot to death by Seth Meriwether’s character Dewey, who was afterwards executed for the same crime, hence the chances of them being involved in The Society season 2 were small. But, given that this show experiments with alternate universes, everything is conceivable in the Netflix original’s universe.

With the show cancelled, the fates of everyone’s favourite characters remain unknown, and unless the series is renewed in the future, everyone will have to speculate about what may have happened if The Society season 2 had been a reality on Netflix.

Synopsis for Season 2 of The Society

There was no official synopsis for The Society season 2 prior to its termination, but given where things ended off, it’s quite easy to imagine where the story might take viewers if Netflix had kept the programme going.

Late in the game, the kids realised they were in an alternate reality, precisely a parallel dimension to the one they had left behind. Then, with a sight of a memorial for the lost young adults, fans were given a peek of what that realm looked like without the teenagers.

It seems very evident that The Society season 2’s focus would have been on three things. The answers to why this interdimensional ordeal has happened to them, how the missing kids will be reunited, and what actions are being made in West Ham to determine where their children have ended up.

It will be interesting to see how things play out, but for the time being, fans will have to experience the first season, which is presently accessible on Netflix.

Season 2 trailer for The Society

Unfortunately, there is no trailer for The Society season 2, and given the show’s poor cancellation, it’s safe to assume that one won’t be released anytime soon. Keep an eye out for any news or updates on the prospect of another season of the hit Netflix series.