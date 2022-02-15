Move To Heaven Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

The South Korean streaming television series Move to Heaven is directed by Kim Sung-ho and written by Yoon Ji-ryeon. Lee Je-hoon, Tang Jun-sang, Ji Jin-hee, Lee Jae-Wook, and Hong Seung-hee appear in the Netflix original series. The sitcom follows Geu-ru (Tang Joon-sang), a young guy with Autism, and his guardian, Sang-gu (Lee Je-hoon). They find unknown stories while working as trauma cleaners. Netflix will release the series internationally on May 14, 2021.

Season One Recap

Before we get into the Move To Heaven Season 2 release date, let’s do a little recap.

Geu-ru suffers from Asperger Syndrome. He struggles with social interactions and nonverbal communication. He works for his father’s company, “Move to Heaven,” where he arranges items left by deceased people. After his father dies, his Uncle Sang-gu emerges out of nowhere. Sang-gu has a frigid personality, but he was chosen to be Geu-guardian. ru’s He currently lives with his nephew and assists him in the operation of the family business, Move To Heaven. Sang-gu used to compete in underground matches, and he was sentenced to prison after an incident in one of his battles. They now manage the firm together, where they learn about the deceased’s story. Meanwhile, Sang-gu struggles to come to terms with his tumultuous history, which includes Geu-father ru’s and the tragic incident for which he was imprisoned.

Season 2 of Move To Heaven has a release date:

If the company agrees to make another season, it might be launched by the end of 2022, keeping the Pandemic situation in mind. This presentation was a big hit with the audience, so it’s possible that this will happen sooner than intended.

What Can We Expect from Season 2 of Move To Heaven?

Although no formal announcement has been made, the way Season 1 finished suggested that the show would be renewed. In the end, Joo Young manages to elude the cops, and he is likely contemplating vengeance for the demise of his empire. Also, Na Mu has a crush on Geu-ru, giving the show a new premise for Season 2 of Move To Heaven.

Who Could Join the Cast of Move To Heaven Season 2?

It’s unknown whether the streamer will return with the second season of Move To Heaven. But it’s safe to assume that Lee Je-Hoon, who plays Cho Sang-gu, and Tang Joon-sang, who plays Han Geu-Ru, will return for the second season. Furthermore, Ji Jin-hee as Han Jeong-woo and Kim Ju-Yeon as Min Ji-won are expected to return as Geu-memories Ru’s and in some flashbacks. Other partners from Jeong-workplace woo would also return. Lee Moon-sik would reprise his role as Park Joo-Taek, I’m Won-hee would reprise his role as Oh Hyun-chang, and Hong Seung-hee would reprise his role as Yoon Na-mu.

Furthermore, the finale hinted that Hongseok as Park Jun-Yeong, Jung Young-Joo as Oh Mi-ran, and Park Jung-Won as Su-younger Cheol’s sister Kim Su-jin would return. In addition, Jung Ae-Young as Madam Jung and Choi Soo-Young as Son Woo-rim may join them. The second season would also include Yoon Ji-Hye as Lee Ju-Yeong and Lee Re as “butterfly girl” Cha Eun-Byeol. However, there’s a good chance that some fresh faces may join the second run.

What Could the Plot of Move to Heaven Season 2 Be About?

Season 1 opens with Sang Gu accepting Geu Ru’s guardianship in order to earn financial benefit. By the end of the first season, however, he has formed a profound emotional bond with his nephew and no longer has any hidden intentions for being with him. In fact, in order to reclaim his house deed, he decides to return to the murky boxing ring, potentially endangering his life. It demonstrates his commitment to Geu Ru. By the end of the episode, viewers find that Joo Young manages to flee after the authorities uncover the illegal gambling ring.

In season 2, we can expect Joo Young to return as an antagonist seeking vengeance on the uncle-nephew combo whose acts led to the gambling ring’s demise. Season 1 eloquently highlighted Geu Ru’s problems with Asperger’s syndrome, and while his development has been spectacular, it has to be seen how his character goes from here.

As he and his loved ones encounter new obstacles and opponents, we may see a different side of him. Furthermore, because Na-mu harbors romantic feelings for him, their connection is likely to blossom in the coming season. The difficulties that will occur as a result of their romance will be fascinating to observe.

