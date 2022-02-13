Erin Napier Net Worth: Height, Weight, Age, Wiki, Bio, Career in 2022!

Erin Napier is a television host from the United States. She and her spouse, Ben, presently reside in Mississippi. By 2021, Erin Napier’s wealth is expected to be between $1 million and $1.5 million.

Erin is also co-founder of Laurel Mercantile Co., a boutique company based in Santa Monica, California.

Because of her Home Town, an HGTV successful television series, she has been more well-known.

Erin Napier’s Early Life

Erin Napier was born on August 30, 1985, in Mississippi. She was born and raised in Laurel, Mississippi, where she currently stars in her HGTV reality series. Her mother was a real estate agent and her father was a physical therapist. Erin graduated with a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from the University of Mississippi. Erin first met her husband, Ben, at university and has been married to him since 2008. They are parents to a three-year-old daughter.

Erin and Ben were featured in a popular 2014 blog called Southern Weddings, which brought them to the attention of many. The blog was subsequently discovered by an HGTV executive, who contacted the two and eventually hired them to host.

For ten years, Erin was beset with a perplexing ailment. She was 19 years old when she found out. Erin was feeling nauseated and had mild fevers. The doctors conducted a variety of tests, which all proved negative. After the accident, Erin was airlifted to a hospital in New York City. Her organs were joined together during her exploratory operation, which revealed she had severe spinal cord injuries. They also found that her appendix had ruptured and healed itself several times over, causing scar tissue to cover her other organs. Erin has had no more difficulties since the appendix and scar tissue were removed.

Erin Napier’s Career

Erin Napier is most recognized for her work as the host of HGTV, where she and her spouse assist in Laurel, Mississippi homeowners’ restoration and modernization projects. The series first aired on HGTV in 2016, and it is currently in its fourth season.

In 2021, a spin-off program called HGTV is set to air. The pair also co-owns Laurel Mercantile Co and Scotsman Co, which promote local artisans.

The pair met in 2005 when Ben was eight years old and Erin was ten. They were married for more than 11 years before their relationship ended. On November 22, 2008, they were married. Their romance began when they were in college. They were students at Jones County Junior College when they met and, within six days of dating, decided that they would marry one another.

Erin Napier’s Height, Weight, and Physical Measurements

Erin appears much smaller in front of Ben. She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 cm tall, while her husband Ben is a whopping 6 feet 6 inches tall. It’s no surprise that Erin refers to her spouse as “large.” Meanwhile, Erin weighs about 60 kg or 132 pounds. At the moment, I do not have access to her body measurements. Her hair is brown, as are her eyes.

Erin Napier Net Worth

As of 2021, Erin and Ben’s combined net worth is about $5 million. The pair’s HGTV series fame and small enterprises in Laurel, Mississippi have allowed them to amass a significant fortune. ‘Home Town’ was a reality show that aired in 2016 and 2016, during which she earned $1 million. The program follows the lives of four families who live or work in her neighborhood. Erin has also authored a book titled Make Something Good Today, which adds to her earnings.

