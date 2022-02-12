Vincenzo’ Season 2 Release Date: Everything We Know So Far in 2022!

‘Vincenzo,’ a South Korean web series, debuted on the tvN network. The show is a mix of comedy, crime, and romance. Park Jae-bum wrote the script and Kim Hee-won directed it. The entire season of ‘Vincenzo’s’ is liked by audiences because of the incredible storyline and presentation, and it is one of the most watched programs in the world. The show is presently the sixth-highest-rated drama in TvN history and the ninth-highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history.

Season 1 concludes with Vincenzo traveling to an island near Malta to get his revenge on Jang Jun-woo, the head of the Babel Group. But the gold is still not in his possession. Will he travel back to Korea to retrieve the gold? This cliffhanger gives supporters hope that Season 2 will occur in the future.

Here’s what we know so far.

When Will ‘Vincenzo’ Season 2 Be Available?

The first episode of ‘Vincenzo’ Season 1 aired on February 20, 2021, and the season finale aired on May 2, 2021. The series consists of 20 episodes totaling 60 minutes in length. The full series was broadcast on tvN and is now available on Netflix for a global audience.

As of this writing, there has been no official news on the series’ renewal or cancellation, but it appears unlikely to return.

Despite its economic success, Song Joong Ki claimed that there are no plans for a season 2 and that it may never happen.

What Is the plot of Season 2 of ‘Vincenzo’?

The plot revolves around Park Joo-character, Hyung’s who is an adopted child of an Italian family. As a child in Italy, he changed his name to Vincenzo Cassano. He joined a Mafia organization and began working for them as a lawyer. He returned to South Korea for unknown reasons. He met Hong Cha-Young there and fell in love with her.

Vincenzo was forced to flee to Malta after exacting his vengeance on the Babel Group. He put the gold in the hands of Hong Cha-Young. Will Vincenzo be able to reclaim his love interest and the gold?

Who Is Cast in Season 2 of ‘Vincenzo’?

If ‘Vincenzo’ is renewed for a second season, we may expect the star-studded cast to return.

They are as follows:

Song Joong-ki in the role of Park Joo-Hyung/Vincenzo Cassano

Jeon Yeo-been is played by Hong Cha-Young.

Jang Jun-woo is played by Ok Taec-yeon.

Choi Myung-hee is played by Kim Yeo-jin.

Jang Han-seo is played by Kwak Dong-Yeon.

Other supporting cast members include:

Han Seung-hyuk is played by Jo Han-Chul.

Hong Yoo-chan is played by Yoo Jae-Myung.

Tak Hong-Shik is played by Choi Deok-moon.

Toto is played by Kim Hyung-mook.

Nam Joo-sung is played by Yoon Byung-hee.

Choi Young-Woon (Choi Young-Joon) as Choi Young-Woon (Choi Young-Woon)

Jang Yeon-jin is played by Seo Ye-hwa.

Kim Young-ho is played by Kang Chae-min.

Ri Woo-jin stars as Jeokha.

Kwak Hee-soo is played by Lee Hang-na.

Larry Kang is played by Kim Seol-jin.

Seo Mi-ri is played by Kim Yoon-hye.

Yang Kyung-won in the role of Lee Chul-wook

Is There a Season 2 Trailer for ‘Vincenzo’?

Unfortunately, no trailer for ‘Vincenzo’ Season 2 has been released, and the show has not been renewed. For the time being, you can see the ‘Vincenzo’ Season 1 trailer here or stream the entire season on Netflix.

Ratings Of Season 1:

However, the series is also adored by millions of people outside of Korea, with IMDB ratings of 8.5/10, MyDramaList ratings of 9/10, AsianWiki ratings of 92 percent, and Rotten Tomatoes ratings of 97 percent.