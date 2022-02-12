Boondocks Reboot: Is Boondocks season 5 Cancelled?

Over 55 episodes and four seasons, “The Boondocks” animated television show provided smart, humorous, timely social awareness and plenty of Kung fu-style action from 2005 to 2014. ShackNews even named it “one of the greatest American animes ever made” (although not all critics on Rotten Tomatoes loved the show). The series, which is based on Aaron McGruder’s comic strip, is getting a reboot. There have been various delays in getting this new project off the ground, making the debut date a changing target, but fans are now hopeful for the new cartoon series to premiere shortly.

The satirical show portrays the Freeman family — Riley, Huey, and Robert Jebediah (called “Granddad”) — as they live in a white suburban neighbourhood. Back in the day, the series was virtually prescient in its predictions of catastrophes such as, oh, a pandemic in “The Fried Chicken Flu.” This time, “The Boondocks” intends to inject its unflinching, in-your-face brand of political commentary and Black cultural criticism into the present political climate, making it a daring and welcome addition to today’s television environment. Here’s all we know so far about the reboot of “The Boondocks.”

When will the reboot of The Boondocks be released?

It’s been a few years since Sony Pictures Animation announced the revival of “The Boondocks,” and a year since HBO Max named it as part of its upcoming lineup. The COVID-19 epidemic appears to have delayed the show’s comeback, though it’s unclear whether the delays are due to production concerns or schedule rescheduling.

Related:

“The Boondocks” was supposed to return in fall 2020 with two 12-episode seasons on HBO Max, as well as a 50-minute special to kick off the first season. Then, in January, TVLine reported that the series might return later in 2021 – a somewhat broad and ambiguous launch date. However, fans who visit the bio part of “The Boondocks” official Instagram page will notice that the reboot will now take place in 2022.

Hopefully, that’s a more firm date than previous viewers have received, and “The Boondocks” will return to television screens next year.

Who is among the cast of the reboot of The Boondocks?

The good news is that McGruder will be back in charge of the show. He had skipped the fourth and last season of the original “The Boondocks” TV programme, issuing a statement on Facebook (through Shadow and Act) that was vague as to why he was departing. “To this point, The Boondocks very much symbolises my life’s labour,” he wrote. “Huey, Riley, and Granddad are more than simply possessions to me. They are my made-up blood relatives. Nothing hurts more than leaving them behind. ‘Hollywood is a business,’ said a magnificent white man. ‘Don’t harbour grudges,’ says another great white man.” According to IGN, the disagreement arose because of production schedule concerns.

Because this is a reinvention, you can definitely expect a completely new cast.

In the original series, Regina King played both Riley and Huey, while John Witherspoon played Granddad and Gary Anthony Williams played Uncle Ruckus. In fact, it was Witherspoon who broke the news of the comeback of “The Boondocks” during an interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience” in May 2019, which sparked speculation about whether he would be involved with the new series. However, he died later that year, thus he will be unable to resume his role.

What is the plot of the reboot of The Boondocks?

Riley, Huey, and Granddad settle in the Woodcrest suburb when Granddad becomes the boys’ legal guardian in the original “The Boondocks.” They are fighting the regulations imposed by Uncle Ruckus and his neo-fascist community administration there. The anime- and manga-inspired style of the series is updated in this reimagining, but the premise appears to remain the same – Granddad and kids move to a Maryland suburb and fight to survive under Uncle Ruckus’ odd authority. Essentially, imagine a comparable storey that is updated with the kinds of contemporary events that the first series anticipated.

“There’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to return the universe of ‘The Boondocks’ and redo it for today,” McGruder told Deadline in 2019. “It’s incredible how different our circumstances are now — both politically and culturally — more than a decade after the initial series and two decades after the original newspaper comic. There’s a lot to say, and it should be entertaining.”

If you wish to watch the original series before the reboot, “The Boondocks” is currently accessible in its entirety on HBO Max.

Official Trailer of Season 4: