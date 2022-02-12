In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2: CANCELLED OR RENEWED!

‘In Another World With My Smartphone is another current Isekai anime with hackneyed characters, overpowering protagonists, and predictable plots. But what sets this one apart from the rest is how it juxtaposes awful shows with brilliant writing. It is clearly not for people who have come to loathe the entire Harem Isekai genre. However, what makes it mildly intriguing is how it seeks to upset the status quo of other similar anime while simultaneously presenting newer ideas in the second half. Not to mention, near the end of season one, it alludes to the eventual involvement of mecha. That is something that many fans are looking forward to. In such a case, proceed to the following section to learn more about its sequel.

When will the second season of In Another World With My Smartphone premiere?

On July 11th, 2017, In Another World With My Smartphone premiered. Production Reed was the studio in charge of bringing it to life. The English dub was provided by Funimation. It began online, like many Isekai genre anime, on the Shsetsuka ni Nar site. The most well-known series to emerge from that site is Log Horizon. According to Production Reed, the release date for In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2 has not yet been established, nor has the production house begun work on season 2; perhaps it will premiere in the middle of 2022.

What has happened with In Another World With My Smartphone so far?

Let’s start by describing what this anime is all about. This is a traditional Isekai storey, with your main character travelling from Earth to magical fantasy land. Adventure, harem, humour, magic, romance, and fantasy are among the genres.

Touya Mochizuki is killed by a lightning strike and is told by God that it was an accident. To make amends, God grants him a second opportunity at life in another universe. God granted him one wish: to bring his smartphone with him on the voyage. Touya rapidly discovers he possesses bizarre magical abilities and befriends a number of attractive women. As he learns more about this new society, he meets numerous amorous scenarios.

At the end of Season 1, we get a picture of each of the main character’s nine wives. Fans are eager to see what occurs in the next season. He tells them he isn’t ready to marry and that they should wait. His line, “if you lose interest in me while waiting, I won’t blame you,” rings true for anime fans who have been waiting for a long time.

Characters Appearing in Season 2

This is a sequel series, and the same characters from Season 1 will reprise their roles in In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2. An opponent character named Fraze has been created to create a war conflict that fills the audience with a more grandiose sensation. Touya Mochizuki, Elze Silhoueska, Linze Silhoueska, and Yae kokonoe are the main protagonists of this season. Sushie Urnea Ortlinde, Yumina Urnea Belfast, Leen, Lucia Leah Regulus, Kohaku, Hildegard Minas Lestia, Sakura, and servants were among the other characters. Linze and Elze are sisters in the above-mentioned characters.

With My Smartphone, I’m in Another World Plot:

Where Can We Find The Series’ English Dubbing?

Anime View is a great resource for anyone who wants to watch the series in English or with English subtitles.

Is a trailer for the show available?

The first season features a trailer, however, there is no trailer for the second season as of this writing because the show has not been renewed. However, keep an eye on this place for updates as soon as something formal is released. Let’s watch the video below,