Extracurricular Season 2 Release Date: Is Netflix Going To Renew This Series?

Extracurricular is a Korean drama television series. The juvenile crime drama premiered in April 2020. The series has one season with ten or more episodes. Each series has a runtime of 60 minutes. The show is available on Netflix. The K-drama genre originated in South Korea. Suspense, psychological themes, thrill, criminality, and illicit activities involving high school students abound in the play. You’ll be shaken by the spooky and horrific crime scenes and situations. Not in terror, but in ecstasy.

The series received an 8.5 on My Drama List. IMDb has given it a rating of 7.7. It’s the most popular and well-liked K-drama of 2020. The series also won two awards and was nominated for two more. Studio 329 is in charge of the drama’s production. Many viewers strongly suggest the series. It received positive feedback from a large number of people.

Many people are hoping for a renewal after the first season. Season 1 captivated a large number of viewers. They are now expecting more from Extracurricular. The question now is whether or not there will be a new season. Should fans continue to wait? Or has it been canceled?

Date of Release for Extracurricular Season 2

The first season of the K-drama premiered on Netflix on April 29, 2020. However, there has been no confirmation of a season renewal. Season 2 news has yet to be announced by Netflix. Netflix has not officially confirmed a release date or canceled the season. The creators and writers have both moved on to a new project. They have not made an official statement on the release of a new show. Han-Sae, on the other hand, contributes to Studio 329’s affiliation. So we believe that if everything goes well and the writers proceed forward with the screenplay. By 2023, you could have a new season. But believe me, we, too, are hoping for a season renewal. We will keep you updated as soon as we receive the official word. Stay tuned for more on it.

Who Will Be on the Extracurricular Season 2 Cast?

Nothing has been confirmed, but we anticipate that significant cast members will resume their roles and continue the show’s narrative if season 2 is approved.

Kim Dong-hee plays Oh Ji-soo, Jung Da-bin plays Seo Min-hee, Park Joo-Hyun plays Bae Gyu-RI, Nam Yoon-soo plays Kwak Ki-tae, Choi Min-soo plays Lee Whang-Chul, Park Hyuk-Kwon plays Cho Jin-woo, and Kim Yeo-jin plays Lee Hae-gyoung.

What is the plot of Extracurricular Season 2?

Ji-soo conducts an unlawful business to pay for his education in the first season of ‘Extracurricular.’ Gyu-ri and Min-hee discover Ji-covert soo’s operations and persuade him to let them join the operation. Dae-yeol and Mr. Lee are killed in the season finale. Detective Lee comes dangerously near to apprehending Ji-soo, who is severely injured but manages to flee with the assistance of Gyu-ri.

In the second season, we’ll find out whether Ji-soo pays for his misdeeds or continues to elude Detective Lee. We might also learn something about Ki-fate. tae’s Ji-soo and Gyu-ri, both unhappy youths, are likely to be tempted back into the realm of crime because they believe the world has wronged them.

When Can We See the Extracurricular Season 2 Trailer?

Extracurricular’s renewal for Season 2 is currently pending. Trailers are typically released a month before the premiere of a show, so if our assumptions are correct, it will still be a few months (or a year) before we see the official trailer for season 2. That is if the show gets renewed before the end of the year.

In the meantime, here’s the Extracurricular season 1 trailer.