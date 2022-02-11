The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 2: Is It Got Release on Netflx!

Daily Life of the Immortal King is a Chinese anime packed with comedy, School Romance, and drama. Many admirers were awestruck by the Chinese animation during its insufficient amount from the first quarter of 2020. Because of its parodic storytelling style and parallels to series such as One-Punch Man and The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K. Season 1 was a huge success, especially given it was a Chinese-produced anime. Fans are already clamoring for Daily Life Of The Immortal King Season 2 Updates.

The Immortal King’s Daily Life is an 18-minute anime consisting of action, comedy, fantasy, and animation. The anime series premiered on CCTV on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Episode 15 (S01E15) aired on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

A Day in the Life of the Immortal King

“As a cultivating genius who has progressed to a new domain every two years since he was a year old.” Wang Ling is a nearly invincible being with abilities well beyond his control. But now that he’s sixteen, he’ll confront his toughest challenge yet: Senior High School. With one difficulty after another arising, his expectations for a low-key high school existence appear to be slipping away.”

Will there be a Season 2 of “Daily Life of the Immortal King”?

Season 2 of The Daily Life Of The Immortal King has been announced as part of the bilibili 2020-2021 program, which was disclosed at their event on November 21, 2020.

Season 2 Release Date for Daily Life of the Immortal King

bilibili presented the official trailer for Season 2 of the Daily Life of the Immortal King during the event. Despite his efforts to live a low-key life, it appears that our young lord is taking the fight to the next level in the forthcoming season. That is presumably expected given that what he did in the previous season’s finale episode may have piqued the interest of other gods and immortals.

Until now, the bilibili had not revealed a particular release date for Daily Life Of The Immortal King Season 2. It is expected to be released in late 2021. It’s probable that it’ll debut in April or May as part of either the winter or spring 2021 Chinese anime lineups. Haoliners Animation League is also returning to produce Chinese animation.

In the meantime, you can watch Season 2 of Daily Life Of The Immortal King on Netflix until we hear more about the development status of Season 2.

Who is the cast of The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 2?

The voice actors that played the two main characters in Season 1 may return in The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 2:

Sun Lulu in the role of Wang Ling

Sun Rong is played by Qian Chen.

The Daily Life of the Immortal King does not currently have an English or Japanese dub, but because it is available on Netflix, there is a chance that it may in the future.

Meanwhile, we have some exciting news for lovers of the Chinese animation series dhonghua. Season 3 of The Daily Life of the Immortal King was revealed during the Made By Bilibili 2021-2022 live-stream event. A teaser trailer was released on the streaming site to announce the news.

Rating of the first season of The Daily Life of the Immortal King

The first season of The Daily Life of the Immortal King premiered in January 2020 and ran for 15 episodes till March 2020. My Anime List gives the anime a rating of 7.3/10.

Season 2 of The Daily Life of the Immortal King Official Trailer

How many episodes are there in Season 2 of The Daily Life of the Immortal King?

Season 1 of the anime consisted of 15 episodes, each lasting 17-20 minutes. Season 2 of The Daily Life of the Immortal King was launched in China on October 30th, 2021. The Daily Life of the Immortal King season 2 has a total of 12 episodes produced by Haoliners Animation League. Each episode lasts about 18 minutes. The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 2 Episode 12 English Sub will premiere on January 8, 2022.

Where can I watch Season 2 of The Daily Life of the Immortal King online?

Bilibili produced the first season, and the second season is expected to follow suit. Season 2 of The Daily Life of the Immortal King will consist of 12 episodes, the first of which has already been released. Season 1 of the Original Net Animation is also available on Netflix right now! When the donghua is released abroad, it is likely that it will be uploaded to Netflix.

Funimation announced in October that The Daily Life of Immortal King Season 2 Episode 1 English sub will be available in its catalog on October 29. Funimation also has 15 episodes of Season 1 available for streaming. Funimation is available in the following countries: the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

The possibilities of a Netflix release in 2021 are extremely minimal, implying a release in Winter 2022 or Spring 2022 at the earliest.