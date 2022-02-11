Mythic Quest’ Season 3: Everything You Need To Know About It in 2022!

Mythic Quest (formerly titled Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet) is a comedy streaming television series created by Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, and Rob McElhenney for Apple TV+. The series, which debuted on February 7, 2020, follows a fictional video game firm that creates the successful MMORPG Mythic Quest.

The sitcom was renewed for a second season by Apple TV+ on January 18, 2020, ahead of its first season release.

On May 22, 2020, a special episode titled “Quarantine” was released, followed by a second special episode titled “Everlight” on April 16, 2021, ahead of the season two launch.

On May 7, 2021, the second season premiered.

The series got extended for a third and fourth season in October 2021.

MYTHIC QUEST HAS BEEN RENEWED FOR SEASON 3?

The third season of Mythic Quest has been confirmed as of June 28, 2021.

Importantly, the show is not officially canceled or on hiatus. Rob McElhenney, the program’s creator and actor, told Collider that he is not “yet” working on a third season due to commitments to the fifteenth season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which he referred to as “the other show.”

WHEN WILL THE THIRD SEASON OF MYTHIC QUEST BE AVAILABLE ON APPLE TV+?

The third season of Mythic Quest has no confirmed premiere date. With McElhenney refusing to reveal when he will reveal the show’s story, it’s anyone’s guess when or if it will return. Season 15 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which is keeping McElhenney busy, is set to premiere in the fall of 2021.

Realistically, if a third Mythic Quest season isn’t planned or in the works by the end of the year, it’ll most likely debut in late 2022 or 2023.

WHO WILL APPEAR IN MYTHIC QUEST 3?

While no official cast has been confirmed, it is safe to assume that the majority of Mythic Quest’s main characters will return for a third season.

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE END OF SEASON 2 OF MYTHIC QUEST?

WARNING: MYTHIC QUEST SEASON 2 SPOILERS AHEAD.

The conclusion of Mythic Quest Season 2, named “TBD,” was a significant one. The resignation of both the game’s creative director, Ian Grimm (McElhenney), and its chief engineer/co-creator, Poppy Li, was the most significant change at MQ HQ (Charlotte Nicdao).

Throughout the second season, Ian and Poppy won each other’s respect to the point where they now consider themselves equals. This narrative culminated in “TBD,” when they chose to abandon Mythic Quest — the series’ fictional MMO — in order to establish their own game. Poppy and Ian begin jotting down ideas for their new game on a restaurant napkin at the end of Season 2’s finale.

Their departure also puts David (David Hornsby) in charge of running Mythic Quest. Given that David isn’t well-versed in either creative direction or programming, how he manages the game will undoubtedly be… fascinating to watch, to say the least.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE MYTHIC QUEST SEASON 3 TRAILER?

Mythic Quest Season 3 has no trailer. Let’s watch the previous season trailer,