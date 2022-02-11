Chesapeake Shores Season 6: Is Next Season Is Going To Happen?

Chesapeake Shores, Hallmark’s critically acclaimed drama series, has completed its fifth season. And fans have begun to speculate if the show would return for Season 6 of Chesapeake Shores. Furthermore, the recent season’s cliffhangers have piqued the interest of die-hard fans, who are eagerly anticipating season 6.

The first cliffhanger involved Abby’s decision between Evans, the new billionaire in town, and teacher Jay. Abby left a voicemail for one of them in the last moments, stating, “We should give it a try.” Furthermore, the conclusion left Conner’s fate hanging in the balance after he suffered a major heart attack.

So, in the sixth season, we’ll finally find out if Conner survives or if the family suffers the loss of an important member. Fans will also learn whether Abby eventually gets along with Evan. He also appears to be a better alternative for her. If the two do get together, we should expect a lot of romance next season. As a result, the main question here is if Chesapeake Shores will return for Season 6? Here are all of the details for the upcoming season.

Has Chesapeake Shores been reopened by Hallmark?

The fifth season had just concluded on October 17, and fans are eager to see if the sixth iteration has been renewed. Chesapeake Shores has not yet been renewed for Season 6 by Hallmark. The fifth season, however, was renewed in February 2021, more than a year after the fourth season premiered in August 2019. As a result, fans may expect to hear about the sixth season in the following months.

Unfortunately, according to TV Series Finale, the show’s current rating has decreased 46 percent this season. The show’s reputation has taken a big hit as a result of the rating drop. However, the producer, Dan Paulson, recently indicated his desire for season 6 in a tweet. Dan praised the show’s fans for their support and stated that he is looking forward to Season 6 of Chesapeake Shores. As a result, fans can anticipate a renewal in the near future.

Who Will Be in the Next Season’s Cast?

If Hallmark decides to renew the show for a sixth season, Jesse Metcalfe as Trace Riley and Meghan Ory as Abby O’Brien are set to return. Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, Andrew Francis, Daine Ladd, and Treat William are likely to join the cast as well. In addition, Robert Buckley will reprise his role as Evan Kincaid, Abby’s new love interest in season 6. If the show is renewed, certain recurring characters will appear in the next season.

Season 6 of Chesapeake Shores: When Will It Return?

The sixth part of the series has yet to be announced by Hallmark. The renewal is expected to take place in the next months. In October, the series released all of its seasons. So, if the renewal is announced by the end of 2021 or early 2022, Chesapeake Shores Season 6 will premiere in August 2022. So keep coming back to learn everything there is to know about your favorite shows.

Season 6 Trailer for Chesapeake Shores:

We don’t yet have an official season 6 trailer. We’re still waiting for Hallmark Channel to make an announcement. So far, the following promo/trailer has been shared on press releases and social accounts: