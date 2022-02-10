Ghosts of Morgan City Season 2: Is This Series Is Going To Cancelled For Next Season?

Ghosts of Morgan City Season 2: Cancelled or Renewed? When will it premiere on Discovery? Now that Season 1 has concluded, viewers are wondering if the show will be renewed for a second season. We’ve compiled what we know so far about the upcoming season in this post.

When will the second season of Ghosts of Morgan City premiere?

Were Ghosts of Morgan City revived for a second season?

Ghosts of Morgan City has not yet been renewed for a second season.

When will the second season of Ghosts of Morgan City be released?

The Travel Channel has yet to formally renew Ghosts of Morgan City for a second season. There is no set release date for the new season as of February 2022. This does not imply that the show has been canceled. The show may be on hiatus, and the following season has yet to be confirmed or scheduled. More information will be added to this post as it becomes available. If you’d like to be notified when Season 2 begins, please sign up for updates below and join the discussion on our forums.

The plot and series description for Ghosts of Morgan City

Following an increase of unexpected emergency calls in Morgan City, Louisiana, the mayor and chief of police assemble a team of paranormal experts to examine the strange supernatural activity.

You can also go to the official website and IMDb page for Ghosts of Morgan City. The Ghosts of Morgan City season 2 trailer is also available on YouTube.

Who Is in the Cast of Ghosts of Morgan City?

Ben Hansen, Jereme Leonard, and Sarah Lemos star as the major characters in ‘Ghosts of Morgan City.’ Hansen is well-known for his appearances on ‘Fact Or Faked: Paranormal Files,’ as well as ‘Paranormal Lockdown’ and ‘Ghosts Of Shepherdstown.’ He is a former FBI agent with exceptional investigative abilities. Leonard is a demonologist that has appeared on numerous podcasts. Lemos, the team’s psychic, completes the trio. She was a special guest on Banner Travel’s ‘Ghost Hunter Cruise’ in the past. She is originally from Salem, Oregon.

They are accompanied by Diane Wiltz, a local historian and archivist; James Blair, the Police Chief of Morgan City; and Mayor Grizzaffi, who keeps a cautious eye on the entire process.

Ghosts of Morgan City Trailer:

Travel has yet to issue an official trailer for the show, Ghosts of Morgan City. You can, however, visit their official website to catch up on all show extras such as images, videos, exclusive content, and updates.

Commonly Asked Questions

Are Ghosts of Morgan City still on the air?

No, Ghosts of Morgan City is not canceled.

Are Ghosts of Morgan City available on Netflix?

We do not track Netflix release dates; however, you can find out if Ghosts of Morgan City is available on Netflix at NetflixSchedule.

How many seasons have there been of Ghosts of Morgan City?

Ghosts of Morgan City had one season as of February 2022.

When do Ghosts of Morgan City start?

Ghosts of Morgan City airs on Travel Channel at 9:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT. Ghosts of Morgan City start timings in other time zones can also be found.

Will Ghosts of Morgan City return for a second season?

There has been no announcement on the upcoming season. We’ll update this page as soon as new announcements are made.

When were Ghosts of Morgan City first released?

Ghosts of Morgan City was first released on Friday, June 21, 2019.