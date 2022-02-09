How to Launch a Business on Social Media

Social media has become a critical part of business development. More than 3.6 billion people were using social media actively in 2020, and this number is expected to grow to about 4.41 billion by 2025. You can’t ignore the power of social media platforms in building awareness for your business. If you have limited funds but want to reach customers right away, you can launch your startup on social media. Here are some tips on how to go about it.

Draft a Plan

If you don’t plan, you plan to fail. You need a well-written plan of action long before the day of the launch. Write down the goals and objectives you need to achieve, your target audience, posting schedule, editorial calendar, and sample designs and posters. As you draft the plan, you should also assign roles to your social media team to ensure that everything goes smoothly on the day of the launch.

Create a Buzz Around the Products

After you’re done with your plan, post teaser ads on social media to build up excitement. Get someone to create some captivating posters and videos you can use in ads on different platforms. The teaser ads should be enticing to elicit a reaction and feedback from your audience. Pay attention to questions people ask and use the opportunity to create engagement before the launch.

Create a Unique Hashtag

Hashtags are vital on social media. Tweets with one or more hashtags get more engagement and are 55% more likely to get retweeted. While a hashtag looks like a small part of the campaign, it plays a major role in increasing brand visibility. Hashtags make it easier to track your posts, engagement, and analytics. Create one that’s unique to our brand so people can easily discover your products and services.

Collaborate with Influencers

Influencer marketing will boost your brand on social media. Identify some influencers who are perfect for your campaign and hire them to promote your business on their pages after the launch. In 2020, brand-sponsored influencer posts on Instagram were more than six million.

Influencer marketing is effective because influencers bring a different audience to your business. It is also ideal for every business type–whether it’s a fashion brand that makes eco-friendly clothes or a top online vendor for electronics, working with influencers can help you reach new audiences. 1800CarTitleLoan, launched their title loan estimate campaign in partnership with local influencers, and felt that it helped to foster credibility and reinforced their brand’s reputation. What’s more, when you partner with influencers, you gain the trust of their audience and can grow an army of loyal brand advocates.

Create Outstanding Content

If you want people to pay attention to your new brand, you need great content. Hire a graphic designer to create eye-catching art and posters you can use on the day of the launch and afterwards. Publish the content at different times of the day to ensure you don’t overwhelm your audience. If you do this, you are more likely to reach more people.

Launching a business on social media is not an easy feat. But by using these strategies, you can successfully launch a startup people will be talking about from day one.

Eva is a content writer at Letstechup. She is well adept in writing on various Tech topics and discussing helpful tips that are actually beneficial to improve one’s lifestyle in multiple ways.

