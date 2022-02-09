Heels Season 2: Will there be a season 2 of Heels Coming in 2022?

‘Heels,‘ a television drama on Starz, is about family feuds and professional wrestlers in a fictional little town called Duffy. ‘Heels,’ created by Michael Waldron (‘Rick and Morty,’ ‘Loki,’ follows two brothers named Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig) as they battle it out in a wrestling ring owned by their late father. The first episode of ‘Heels’ aired in August 2021.

The show captures and combines the world of professional wrestling with the expectations of success in a small community. ‘Heels’ has all the components of a traditional television drama — loving wives, jealous brothers, daring lovers, corrupt coworkers, and aggressive goals — and has been praised by reviewers for its premise and appreciated by fans for its wrestling frenzy and familial responsibility cliches. Naturally, viewers are interested in learning more about the show’s fate. Is there going to be a season 2? Everything you need to know is right here.

When will Heels Season 2 be released?

There is no news on when Heels Season 2 will premiere on Starz, but filming will begin in 2022.

With that in mind, the show may return in late 2022. There isn’t a lot of post-production work that needs to be done, especially compared to what Amell had to accomplish in Arrow, so the show might return as soon as September.

The cast of Heels Season 2 has been updated:

Stephen Amell reprises his role as Jack Spade, an independent professional wrestler who runs his own promotion in Georgia with his brother. In the wrestling business, he is known as the “heel,” which is another synonym for the villain.

Alexander Ludwig will reprise his role as his brother Ace, as they argue about the path of the promotion and who should be the top guy. He is the “babyface” in the marketing, which means he is the hero.

Alison Luff as Jack’s wife Staci Space, Mary McCormack as Jack’s business partner, Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, Ace’s love interest, Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, a company star wrestler, James Harrison as Apocalypse, an experienced journeyman wrestler, Roxton Garcia as Thomas Spade, Jack and Staci’s son, and Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, a retired wrestler turned scout

Trey Tucker and Robby Ramos have been upgraded to series regulars for Season 2. Tucker plays Bobby Pin, a clever and funny wrestler in the company, and Ramos plays Diego Cottonmouth, another wrestler.

Mike O’Malley, the show’s creator, will also reprise his role as Charlie Gully.

Professional wrestler CM Punk also appeared in Season 1 as wrestler Ricky Rabies, although there is no news on whether he will return for the second season. Punk is now wrestling full-time for AEW, thus his comeback is uncertain.

Spoilers for Season 2 of Heels

Heels follow the Duffy Wrestling League, a tiny indie professional wrestling promotion based in Duffy, Georgia.

The main drama follows the two brothers as they feud over the direction of the promotion and the lasting legacy of their father, who started the promotion. Stephen Amell plays Jack Spade and Alexander Ludwig plays his brother Ace, and the main drama follows the two brothers as they feud over the direction of the promotion and the lasting legacy of their father, who started the promotion.

The two brothers also star in the firm.

The first season of Heels finished with Crystal Tyler (Kelli Berglund) winning the championship after the entire title match went wrong, and in the end, Jack and Ace were at odds more than ever.

Jack’s marriage to Staci (Alison Luff) was also on the rocks after she discovered he destroyed his own brother and began to feel he was becoming a “heel” in real life.

There’s also a potential Ace would quit the promotion, which would be a huge blow to the company, so the second season will be mainly about the brothers trying to reconcile and Jack attempting to save his wife.

The debut date of Heels Season 2 has yet to be announced by Starz.

What is the plot of Season 2 of Heels?

Season 1 of “Heels” concluded with Crystal being the DWL champion with Ace and Jack feuding. Jack and Staci’s marriage is likewise on the rocks. This season appears to be primarily on Staci, as well as Jack’s attempts to redeem himself with both his brother and wife. There’s also conjecture that Ace will leave the DWL, even if it’s only for a short time because the show wouldn’t be the same without him in the ring.

According to Deadline, Mike O’Malley will return as showrunner and executive producer in Season 2.

He’ll also reprise his role as Florida Wrestling Dystopia promoter Charlie Gully. Michael Waldron, the series’ original creator, writer, and executive producer, will also return to the project while also collaborating with Marvel Studios and LucasFilm.

Official Trailer:

Ratings for Season One

Heels’ inaugural season averaged a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 91,000 viewers in live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these figures do not account for additional delayed or streamed viewing, they are a good measure of how a show is doing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Other economic variables may play a role in a show’s destiny, although higher-rated series are often renewed, while lower-rated programs are discontinued. Find out how Heels compares to other Starz TV series.