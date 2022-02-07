Stargirl Season 3 Release Date: Renewal Status & Cancellation in 2022!

Season 3 of DC’s Stargirl will premiere on The CW in 2022, but don’t expect it to air anytime soon.

DC’s Stargirl was one of the most popular shows on television in recent memory. The show, a DC Universe original, began by releasing new episodes on the streaming site every Monday, with the same episodes also broadcast on The CW the following night (in the coveted Tuesday night timeslot usually held by The Flash). Stargirl was officially relocated to The CW for its second season once the channel was rebranded as a comics-only service.

Season 2 of Stargirl premiered on television last summer, almost precisely one year after the first season ended, and it successfully recaptured everything that made her predecessor so beloved, while also holding its own in the rating area.

So, now that Courtney Whitmore and the Justice Society of America have defeated the Injustice Society of America and Eclipso, what’s next for Courtney Whitmore and the Justice Society of America? Season three, of course!

The program was renewed for a third season before the second season even began running, and it’s now just a matter of determining when it will return to screens. The one time we shouldn’t anticipate it to air is this spring. The network’s midseason lineup has been released, and Stargirl is not among the returning shows. But when will it return?

The release date for Season 3 of Stargirl has yet to be determined:

Season 3 of Stargirl will premiere in 2022. The season 2 conclusion revealed that the third season, Stargirl: Frenemies, would premiere this year.

While no official premiere date has been set, production began in October 2021. Given that the second season, Stargirl: Summer School, began production around the same time of year and was released in August, a summer release for season 3 is likely.

Stargirl has done well for The CW as a summer series since its premiere, providing comic book fans with another superhero series to watch when the normal Arrowverse programming is off the air for the summer.

Season 3 cast of Stargirl

While little is known about season 3 at this time, the great bulk of the series’ cast is expected to return. While Courtney is undoubtedly the most significant character on Stargirl, the show is very much an ensemble piece, so anticipate the entire supporting cast to return.

Furthermore, we know that two former ISA villains will join the series on a full-time basis.

As of this writing, the following are the expected Stargirl season 2 cast members:

Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl – Brec Bassinger

Yolanda Montez/Wildcat Yvette Monreal

Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-Nite – Anjelika Washington

Rick Tyler/Hourman – Cameron Gellman

Cindy Burman/Shiv – Meg DeLacy

Barbara Whitmore – Amy Smart

Pat Dugan/S.T.R.I.P.E. – Luke Wilson

Cameron Mahkent – Hunter Sansone

Paula Brooks/Tigress – Joy Osmanski

Lawrence “Crusher” Crock/Sportsmaster – Neil Hopkins

It’s unclear whether Nick Tarabay or Jonathan Cake will reprise their roles as Eclipso and The Shade, respectively.’

How Many Episodes Will There Be in the Next Season of Stargirl?

If the showrunner decides to make the next season of Stargirl, it may contain 13 or more episodes, since previous seasons have also had 13 episodes. As a result, we may anticipate at least 13 episodes in the future season.

Is There a Trailer for Stargirl Season 3?

There is currently no trailer for Stargirl Season 3. Please continue to check our website for updates on the future season. If it is, you will be able to see it on our website. The season teaser may be viewed here.

Rating & Reviews for Stargirl Season 3

If you haven’t seen the series and are curious about its quality, I can confirm that it’s quite good! The show has a 7.2/10 rating on IMDb and a 69 percent average audience rating on Rottentomatoes. As a result, in my opinion, this show is absolutely a must-see. If you’re still on the fence about watching it, read what others had to say about it.

Reviews

When DC Universe canceled this show, I was relieved to see that it had been renewed by the CW. However, I must enquire about the whereabouts of the writers from Season One. The writing in Season 2 is horrible, with some episodes dragging on and getting monotonous.

It’s also odd that Pat/Stripes appears to be the same age he is in real life in flashbacks of his early days as Starman’s sidekick. Furthermore, despite the fact that Pat/Stripes is younger than Starman, they appear to be the same age.

This only skews the entire flashback. We never know how long Pat/Stripes and Starman have been active. The ’56 Buick appears to have been produced in the late 1950s or early 1960s, but it also appears to have been built in the late 1990s or early 2000s! This show has a noticeable lack of consistency.