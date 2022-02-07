Gold Rush Season 12 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled? Check Here!

Gold Rush (formerly titled Gold Rush: Alaska) is a reality television series that airs on Discovery and its affiliates worldwide. The series covers the placer gold mining efforts of different family-run mining firms, principally in Dawson City, Yukon, Canada, and Alaska, USA. Prior seasons included mining attempts in South America and western North America, and the company was in its 12th season as of early 2021.

Season 12 of Gold Rush starts on Friday, September 24, at 8 p.m., while The Dirt returns on Friday, November 5, at 10 p.m.

Gold Rush is produced for Discovery by Raw Television, with executive producers Dimitri Doganis, James Bates, Tom Sheahan, and Mike Gamson. Carter Figueroa is the executive producer for Discovery, and Greg Wolf is the coordinating producer.

When will Gold Rush Season 12 be released?

Looking back at previous seasons, most seasons have consistently premiered in the fall. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, the teams were able to film Season 11 in Canada, with both miners and film crews able to enter. As a result, the show was allowed to keep its scheduled release date of October 23, 2020. Season 12 has shown to be the same.

Even though the virus is still raging and several programmes have been delayed, with the price of gold hitting all-time highs, the persistent miners of the “Gold Rush” simply couldn’t be stopped. Miners have been declared important workers throughout this (through Hecla Mining Company), therefore even if tougher lockdowns had been implemented, it would not have had a significant impact on the “Gold Rush” miners. The film crew, on the other hand, is a different storey, but happily, it appears that they got the job done; “Gold Rush” Season 12 launched on time on September 24.

Who is in the Gold Rush season 12 cast?

The main miners from previous years are set to return. Parker Schnabel, Fred Dodge, and Chris Doumitt have been with the show from its inception, while Tony Beets and Rick Ness joined for the second season. They’ve all featured on the programme on a regular basis over the years, and Shnabel and Beets, in particular, appear to be prepared to take on larger roles in Season 12.

Related:

It appears like Ness will have some company on his future adventure. Leese M. Arie, Ness’ girlfriend, revealed in a Facebook post on January 27, 2021, that she will be joining Ness in Canada this summer. It’s unknown whether Ness will put her to work or if she’ll largely just hang out, but all answers should be disclosed after a few more episodes of the new season broadcast.

Where will Gold Rush season 12 take place?

Arie’s Facebook post also provides us with a fair sense of where the various miners will be going this time. Her post includes several hashtags, the most notable of which are “#goodbyewisconsin” and “#hellocanada.” Viewers shouldn’t be surprised, given most seasons have seen the crews travel to the Great White North in pursuit of riches, with Season 11 having the teams travel to Yukon.

Canada is a large country, and it’s uncertain where the teams may dig right now. All should be disclosed in the following months when the miners begin their new tasks. Since they were forced to leave Alaska owing to environmental concerns, Canada has proven to be fertile terrain for the actors. If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it, and there is certainly still enough of gold concealed across the country.

“Gold Rush” isn’t going away anytime soon. The show remains a significant draw for Discovery, and the channel recently issued a press release declaring that “Gold Rush” was the most-watched unscripted series for men in 2020, out of any other show on broadcast networks. Other series may be fool’s gold, but it’s evident that this one is still paying out.