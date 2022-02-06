COD: Vanguard Season 2 Release Date: Renewal Status & Cancellation in 2022!

SEASON 1 OF CALL OF DUTY:

Vanguard period will be released in December 2021, but Activision is currently working on the next major Warzone upgrade. Activision announced Season 2 on January 19, as well as a little delay in the new material. Nonetheless, Season 2 should bring new weapons and solutions for Warzone’s long list of flaws. But when will Season 2 premiere, and what can we expect?

The holiday upgrade, Festive Fervor, released at the end of 2021, was unimpressive and, in some cases, plain horrible, so there’s a lot riding on Season 2. Will new Warzone in-game events be added? Perhaps Vanguard will get more multiplayer maps and Zombies updates? Here’s what we know so far.

WHEN WILL CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD SEASON 2 BE RELEASED?

Activision officially debuted Season 2 on January 19, however, the publisher announced a 12-day delay due to ongoing Warzone difficulties. Season 2 will be available on February 14, albeit this date is subject to change.

Despite the fact that multiple updates have been issued Activision claims that “more needs to be done” in this area. The extra time will be used to offer “gameplay optimizations, game balancing (including weapon and equipment balancing), game stability and bug fixes, and to assure an overall degree of polish.”

Most significant updates are released around 1 p.m. Eastern, so it’s very probable that we’ll be able to play Season 2 when it releases on February 14.

IS THERE A TRAILER FOR CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD SEASON 2?

A trailer for Season 2 has not yet been released, although one will most likely be released closer to the season’s premiere. Season 1 premiered on December 9, with a trailer released the day before on December 8. With that in mind, we may anticipate the Season 2 trailer to be released on February 13, 2022.

There’s a chance that a teaser trailer will be released even sooner. When additional information about Season 2 becomes available, we’ll update this site.

WHAT ARE THE UPDATES TO CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD SEASON 2?

While we don’t know what to expect from Warzone or Vanguard in Season 2, there are a few things we — and much of the community — are hoping for in future releases. Aside from bug patches and weapon balancing, we anticipate Season 2 will bring some adjustments to the Warzone playlists. As of now, the only Vanguard Royale option available is Quads, which is a significant disadvantage if you don’t have a team of four to play with. Only regular Battle Royale allows you to select Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads.

Previous seasons have always featured new weaponry, and while this is expected to continue in Season 2, Call of Duty currently does not require any new weapons. In December 2021, the Vanguard integration added nearly 40 new weapons to Warzone, so most of us are still getting used to the new possibilities. Nonetheless, Season 2 will most likely bring four new guns.

Aside from that, we’ll very certainly get additional tale aspects that connect the overall storyline together – not just in Warzone, but also in Vanguard.

In addition, a recent leak has given us a glimpse of what the new Operators will be like. JulesLeaks, a Twitter leaker, revealed photographs of three new Operators, one of whom resembles Awoken from Season 1, but with a ghillie outfit.

Let’s hope the Vanguard Zombies mode has a major improvement, as it was woefully missing at the opening. Along with Season 2, Vanguard might benefit from some extra 6v6 multiplayer maps.