Who is Kristin Kreuk dating? Dating History & Boyfriends List For 2022!

Kristin Laura Kreuk is a Canadian actress best known for her ten-year recurring role as Lana Lang in the television series ‘Smallville,’ which she played from 2001 to 2011. Despite being Clark Kent’s first love interest, the exceptional Chinese-Canadian actress made her television debut in the teen drama ‘Edgemont.’

Kristin has appeared in a variety of films over her career, including ‘Snow White: Fairest of Them All’ and ‘Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li.’

Following her success on ‘Smallville,’ the 37-year-old actress went on to star in a number of other television episodes, including ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ as well as ‘The Burden of Truth.’

Kristin was born on December 30, 1982, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, to a Dutch and Chinese immigrant family. Kristin’s parents, Peter Kreuk and Deanna Che were landscape architects who raised Kristin and her younger sister Justine in one of Canada’s most populous cities.

Kristin trained in gymnastics and karate during her school years, but her training was cut short in 11th grade due to scoliosis, a spinal disorder.

Kristin Kreuk is now dating?

Kristin Kreuk is now in a relationship with Mark Hildreth. The pair began dating in 2004 and have been together for almost 18 years, one month, and one day.

Kristin Kreuk's boyfriend as of 2022 is Mark Hildreth. They started dating in 2004. He is an Aquarius, while she is a Capricorn.

Kristin Kreuk and Mark Hildreth have been together for 18 years.

Mark Hildreth, Kristin Kreuk's boyfriend, was born on January 24, 1978, in Vancouver. He is 44 years old and was born under the sign of Aquarius. Mark Hildreth is well-known for his work as a voice actor.

