Travis Scott’s Net Worth: How Kylie Jenner Boyfriend Earning & Making in 2022!

Travis Scott is a $60 million net worth American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is one of the world’s highest-paid and most popular rappers. He is also well-known for his friendship with Kylie Jenner. Travis may easily generate $40 – $60 million from his multiple endeavors in a touring year.

Early Life and Beginnings Career

Travis Scott, officially known as Jacques Berman Webster II, was born in Houston, Texas. He lived with his grandmother in South Park, Houston, a high-crime neighborhood, until he was six years old. He subsequently went to live with his parents in Missouri City, a middle-class suburb southwest of Houston. He graduated from Elkins High School and enrolled in the University of Texas at San Antonio, but dropped out during his second year to pursue a music career.

Scott founded the music duet “The Graduates” with longtime buddy Christ Holloway in 2008 and released their unnamed first EP on Myspace. In 2009, he and schoolmate OG Chess created the group “The Classmates,” releasing two projects together. He came to New York City after dropping out of college, where he worked with friend Mike Waxx. Scott relocated to Los Angeles after only four months in New York, frustrated with the lack of progress. He continued to produce songs while sleeping on a friend’s couch in Los Angeles.

A Career in Music

Scott’s first solo full-length effort, a mixtape named “Owl Pharaoh,” was supposed to be released as a free download in 2012, but it was postponed owing to sample clearance concerns. It was eventually released on the iTunes store in May 2013. Before releasing his second mixtape, “Days Before Rodeo,” in August 2014, he continued to compose music and perform, notably at the 2014 South by Southwest (SXSW) music festival in Austin, Texas.

Grand Hustle and Epic Records published his first studio album, “Rodeo,” in September 2015. Artists such as Quavo, Juicy J, Kanye West, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, and Justin Bieber, to name a few, make appearances. It was a critical and commercial success, debuting at number three on the US Billboard 200 chart. “Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight,” his second studio album, was released in September 2016 and scored his first number one album on the US Billboard 200. Scott also inked a worldwide deal with Universal Music Publishing Group the same month.

“Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho,” Scott’s joint album with Quavo from the rap trio Migos, was released in December 2017. In August 2018, he released his third solo album, “Astroworld.” The album’s second song, “Sicko Mode,” became his highest-charting solo single, debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. He finished the year 2019 with the release of his Cactus Jack record label’s joint album “JackBoys” (launched in March 2017). It included Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, and Chase B as artists.

Scott has worked on several notable singles and tracks, including “Pick Up The Phone” (2016) with Young Thug and Quavo (certified double platinum by the RIAA), Drake’s “Portland” (2017), Kris Wu’s “Deserve” (2017), “Watch” (2018) with Kanye West and Lil Uzi Vert, and “Power is Power” (2019) with The Weeknd and SZA for HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Scott has been a well-known producer for various musicians in addition to his own work. He was, for example, executive producer on Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label compilation album “Cruel Winter.” Scott has also written and produced songs and albums for Kanye West, Jay-Z, Trinidad James, Big Sean, John Legend, Drake, and Madonna. Rihanna’s hit single “Bitch Better Have My Money” was produced by him.

Scott’s work has been honored at numerous award ceremonies, including his People’s Champ Award win at the 2016 BET Hip Hop Awards and his Top Streaming Song (Audio) win at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards for “Sicko Mode.” As a featured artist on Justin Bieber’s album Purpose, he was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2017 Grammys. In 2018, he was nominated for another Grammy, and in 2019, he was nominated for several more, including Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song.

Other Interests

“Look Mom, I Can Fly,” Scott’s documentary film, was released on Netflix in August 2019. He also works with a number of brands. In May of that year, he starred in a Nike ad for the VaporMax sneaker, which marked the beginning of his official collaboration with Nike. In December 2017, he collaborated with Nike on an Air Force 1 sneaker, which was followed by the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 “Cactus Jack” release in June 2018, the Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 “Sail” release in August 2018, and the Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk release in February 2020. Scott’s previous forays into the design include a capsule collection inspired by his Texas background, which was published in early 2017 with fashion company Helmut Lang.

Scott has also appeared in an advertisement for the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2019 collection. The luxury label produced the music video for his 2019 single “Can’t Say,” as well as provided his entire clothing for the project. Scott also appeared in a Fortnite-themed Samsung commercial in 2018 alongside streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins.

Personal life

Scott began dating reality television personality and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner in April 2017. Stormi Webster, Jenner’s daughter, was born on February 1, 2018. The couple divorced in September of this year.

Earnings

Travis earned $20 million between September 2017 and September 2018 through touring, record sales, and his Nike endorsement deal. That was enough to put him among the top 15 highest-paid rappers in the world for the year. He earned $60 million between June 2018 and June 2019. His Astroworld tour earned him $65 million. He earned $40 million between June 2019 and June 2020.

Travis secured a $20 million endorsement deal with McDonald’s in 2020.

Real Estate

Travis paid $14 million for a 12,000-square-foot mansion in his hometown of Houston in 2019. The home, which was built in 2005, lies on 1.5 acres within a gated neighborhood.

Travis paid $23.5 million for a mansion in the hills of Brentwood, Los Angeles, in June 2020. He still co-owned a $13.5 million property outside Beverly Hills with ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner at the time of the acquisition. In 2021, he spent little under $6 million for the house next door to his Brentwood home.