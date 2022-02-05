The Matrix 5: Possible Release Date, Cast, Plot, Spoilers & 2022 Update!

The Matrix 5 might very possibly happen, as The Matrix Resurrections clearly establishes a return to the Matrix.

The eagerly awaited fourth film reintroduces Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as their legendary characters Neo and Trinity, presenting another mind-bending journey that could only come from Lana Wachowski’s genius.

As much as Resurrections mocks the current practice of reboots and franchises, it also closes with a tease of what might come next. Nothing has been confirmed about The Matrix 5, but let’s take a look at everything we know so far about a possible new film.

Spoilers for The Matrix Resurrections follow.

The release date of The Matrix 5: When will The Matrix 5 be released?

As previously said, nothing has been confirmed about whether or not The Matrix 5 will be released, thus it’s not surprising that no release date has been set.

Following the premiere of The Matrix in 1999, the two sequels were filmed back-to-back from March 2001 to August 2002. Revolutions and Reloaded were released in theatres in May and November of 2003, respectively.

We’re not claiming that another trilogy is in the works, but it does imply that if we do get a sequel, we won’t have to wait too long. At least not for another 18 years for a new film.

The Matrix 5 cast: Who will return in The Matrix 5?

To understand who could return in a potential fifth film, we need to delve into some Matrix Resurrections spoilers, so don’t continue past the photo if you haven’t watched the film yet.

Unlike in Revolutions, Neo and Trinity survived the events of Resurrections, therefore Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss would return.

While Reeves isn’t ready to confirm a new film, he did say that if Lana Wachowski wanted him to, he’d be up for it: “If she wanted to do another tale and wanted to include me, I would be honored and grateful, and I’d like to know what happens to Trinity and Neo, and the planet.”

Moss continued: “Of course, completely… It would be wonderful.”

Every important character survived Resurrections, thus we can expect to see Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Morpheus, Jessica Henwick’s Bugs, Jonathan Groff’s Smith, and Neil Patrick Harris’s Analyst again.

Priyanka Chopra’s Jonas has already hinted at Sati’s possible reappearance in a future film: “I’d like to see where Sati’s character goes and whether or not she finds her higher purpose.

“The fourth film also included the return of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niobe and Lambert Wilson’s The Merovingian. Both could appear in a new film, but given that the trilogy was released 60 years ago, it’s unlikely that we’ll see any additional appearances from those flicks.

Morpheus, played by Laurence Fishburne, is absent from Resurrections, but Niobe indicates that he died when Zion was destroyed. This does not preclude flashback sequences, but we believe they are unlikely.

Other Resurrections characters who potentially return include Berg (Brian J Smith) and Lexy (Eréndira Ibarra), both of whom were crew members aboard Bugs’ spacecraft.

The plot of Matrix 5: How Matrix Resurrections ends The Fifth Matrix

The majority of The Matrix Resurrections is devoted to Neo escaping the next incarnation of the Matrix.

He achieves the emotional climax, and after they have been reunited in the real world, the last scene has them returning to the Matrix to confront The Analyst, the architect of this new version of the Matrix.

The Analyst mocks them by declaring that the “sheeple aren’t going anywhere,” but after Trinity unleashes her wrath on him (including knocking his jaw off), she informs him that they are going to reconstruct the Matrix.

A fifth film will most likely focus on their attempts to transform the Matrix for the better from within, although they will undoubtedly face some obstacles from The Analyst, who will not simply allow them to adjust their ideal reality.

Smith is still out there someplace, and despite the fact that he assisted Neo in saving Trinity, you can never trust Smith, so expect to see him cause some trouble in the future.

It’s evident that he’s still connected to Neo, as he was in the original trilogy, but it’s unclear what Smith will do next now that he’s been ‘awakened’ again. Maybe he’ll turn out to be an unexpected ally? Most likely not.

It will also be intriguing to witness how The One’s return affects the city of IO, where people and machines coexist together. Niobe was concerned that Neo’s return would have an impact on IO’s future, upsetting the city’s delicate balance.

Could we see Niobe fight back against Neo in the future film? It’s unlikely, but with a Matrix film, you can always expect the unexpected.

Trailer for The Matrix 5: Is there any Matrix 5 footage?

It’s not surprising that there isn’t any video from The Matrix 5 yet, given that it hasn’t even been confirmed, let alone begun filming. I apologize for the inconvenience.

The Matrix Resurrections is now in theatres and accessible on HBO Max in the United States.