Khloe Kardashian Dating History 2022: Is Harry Jowsey Dating Rumors Are True!

Khloé Kardashian has replied publicly to rumours that she is dating Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey, and her reply is priceless.

Following Khloé’s separation from Tristan Thompson, rumours of a romance between the two appeared, while Harry has recently been linked to model Sveta Bilyalova.

“One of my closest friends works at a very well known PR agency in LA and it’s confirmed that Khloé Kardashian and Harry Jowsey are chatting,” the blind gossip tip said. “Apparently they’ve been DM-ing back and forth and texting, and then last night he picked up a Bentley and roses simply to send them to her house,” the article continued. Meanwhile, the fan account that shared the report captioned it, “I’m very sure it’s not true.”

Khloé has now responded to the entire situation, and she has publicly set the record straight. In the comments, Khloé left a clear warning for her fans, writing in all caps, “ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE.”

That’s all there is to it.

While Khloé has masterfully debunked the rumours, Harry has been associated to the Kardashian-Jenner world before. Back in August 2020, the Too Hot To Handle singer was rumoured to be dating Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou. He was then linked to Kim Kardashian’s old closest friend, Larsa Pippen, just two months later in October of the same year.

In images obtained by the Daily Mail, Harry was seen kissing model Sveta Bilyalova while on a beach vacation in Costa Rica in January 2022. In December, he also posted a series of Instagram photos with an unidentified mystery brunette.

Still, we’re delighted Khloé has cleared the air.