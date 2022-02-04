Method Man’s Net Worth: How Much He is Earning? His Lifestyle Explained!

Method Man has a net worth of $14 million.

Method Man is a $14 million net worth American hip-hop recording artist, music producer, and actor. He is best known as a member of the East Coast hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. He is also a member of the hip-hop group Method Man & Redman.

Childhood:

Clifford Smith Jr. (aka Method Man) was born in Hempstead, Long Island, New York on March 2, 1971. He got his stage name from the film “The Fearless Young Boxer,” popularly known as Method Man, which was released in 1979. Smith and his sisters Terri and Missy split their time between their father’s Long Island house and their mother’s Park Hill neighborhood in Clifton, Staten Island. He went to New Dorp High School, where he was made acquainted with rapper Remedy.

Career:

He is most known as a member of the East Coast hip hop collective Wu-Tang Clan, which was founded in 1992 on Staten Island. RZA and rappers GZA, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, and Masta Killa were among its founding members. On the group’s debut album “Enter the Wu-Tang,” he was one of only two members to have a solo song, “36 Chambers.” The Wu-Tang Clan’s contract was exceptional in that it allowed members to sign with any record label and release solo albums. Method Man has signed a deal with Def Jam.

Related:

“Tical” (1994), Method Man’s solo debut, was highly lauded and well-received, debuting at #4 on the charts and selling over one million copies. The album included the song “I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By,” which earned Method Man and Mary J. Blige a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

Method Man has six solo albums to his credit:

“Tical” (1994), “Tical 2000: Judgement Day” (1998), “Tical 0: The Prequel” (2004), “4:21… The Day After” (2006), “The Meth Lab” (2015), and “Meth Lab Season 2: The Lithium” (2016) are the films. Smith has eight albums with the Wu-Tang Clan: “Enter the Wu-Tang” (36 Chambers) (1993), “Wu-Tang Forever” (1997), “The W” (2000), “Iron Flag” (2001), “8 Diagrams” (2007), “A Better Tomorrow” (2014), “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” (2015), and “The Saga Continues” (2016). (2017). Smith and Redman have collaborated on three albums: “Blackout!” (1999), “How High” (2001), and “Blackout! 2.” (2009). He also collaborated with Ghostface Killah and Raekwon on the 2010 album “Wu-Massacre.”

Method Man has appeared in the films “Belly,” “How High,” and “Garden State,” as well as supporting roles in “The Wackness,” “Venom,” and “Red Tails.” He has also appeared as Tug Daniels on HBO’s “Oz,” as Calvin “Cheese” Wagstaff on HBO’s “The Wire,” and as Rodney on HBO’s “The Deuce.” He also appears on TBS in “The Last O.G.”

In 2007, he was named one of the Top 50 MCs of Our Time (1987–2007) by the writers of About.com. The Source named him one of the Top 50 Lyricists of All Time in 2012.

In 2017, he co-hosted the celebrity battle rap show “Drop the Mic” alongside Hailey Baldwin.

In 2020, he will feature on Starz in “Power Book II: Ghost.”

Legal Issues and Disputes:

Smith has had his fair share of legal problems, including being pulled over in New York City in 2007 for carrying an expired registration sticker. The officer discovered two joints and a bag of marijuana, as well as more marijuana under the driver’s seat. He was charged with DWI, driving a car with an expired registration, illicit marijuana possession, and criminal marijuana possession. He accepted a plea agreement that required him to conduct community service, which he did by rapping to children about the dangers of narcotics.

Method Man was detained in his Staten Island residence in October 2009 for tax evasion. When he failed to submit taxes in the state of New York from 2004 to 2007, he owed over $33,000 in taxes. In June 2010, he pleaded guilty, paid a $106,000 fine, and was sentenced to a conditional discharge.

On the controversial front, he had a personal and public feud with TV talk show star Wendy Williams on “The Breakdown,” an internet show on Onloq.com. During a concert in 2006, he criticized Sean Combs’ decisions on the album “The Notorious B.I.G. Duets: The Final Chapter,” claiming that Biggie would never have worked with some of the substandard rappers. In yet another controversy, he was cast in the Fox sitcom “Method & Red” (2004), but the show was canceled after only a few episodes, prompting Method Man to complain in the press over the network’s decision to use a laugh track. He was encouraging people not to bother watching the show before it even aired for the first time.

Personal Details:

He proposed to Tamika Smith in 1999, and the couple married in 2001. Raekwon Smith, his son, is a Stony Brook University football player who will graduate in 2020.

Method Man was a close buddy of The Notorious B.I.G. and the lone guest rapper on his debut album “Ready to Die.”

Method Man voted in the Presidential election for the first time in 2020. On November 3, 2020, he took to Instagram and posted a photo of his “I Voted” sticker with the caption: “There’s a first time for everyone, this is mine… #vote #firsttimevoter it is not a privilege, it is a right… VOTE”

Property investment:

Method Man’s home in Staten Island, New York, was featured on “MTV Cribs” in 2001. He is still living in this house now. The house is a modest two-bedroom, the two-bathroom residence that is ideal for his family.