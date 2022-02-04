Kathy Hilton Net Worth: His Earning & Lifestyle Completely Explained!

Kathy Hilton’s $350 million in net worth.

Kathy Hilton’s net worth: Kathy Hilton is a $350 million American actress, fashion designer, and philanthropist. That is her joint net worth with her husband, Rick Hilton, whom she has been married to since 1979. Rick and Kathy Hilton are most well-known as the parents of Paris and Nicky Hilton.

Early Life:

Kathleen Elizabeth Avanzino was born on March 13, 1959, to Kathleen Mary and Laurance K. Avanzino. Kathy’s paternal grandpa was Italian, and she also had Irish and Scottish ancestors. Hilton’s parents split, and she married Kenneth E. Richards, who had three adult children from a previous marriage. Kathy’s half-sisters are actresses Kim and Kyle Richards, whom she inherited from her mother. Hilton has five paternal half-siblings as a result of her father’s remarriage. Kathy went to a private high school in Los Angeles and became best friends with Michael Jackson, with whom she stayed very close until his death in 2009.

Career:

Kathy’s career began before she even met her future husband, Hilton Hotels heir Richard Hilton when she was a child. She began her career as an actor at the age of nine, playing in television episodes such as “Bewitched,” “The Rockford Files,” “Nanny and the Professor,” “Happy Days,” “Family Affair,” and others. She also appeared in the films “The Dark” and “On the Air Live with Captain Midnight.” She met Richard Hilton when she was 15, around the time she “retired” from acting. Five years later, in 1979, the two married. Hilton had her own novelty gift and the antique business named The Staircase on Sunset Plaza in Los Angeles in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Kathy has dabbled in a comeback to her show industry beginnings since marrying into the Hilton family. She began working as a broadcaster on the home-shopping network QVC in 2002, and three years later she hosted the NBC reality show I Want to Be a Hilton. She began selling skincare items on rival home-shopping network HSN two years later. She had a cameo appearance as herself on the soap opera The Young and the Restless in 2008. She appears on The World According to Paris in 2011. Kim and Kyle Richards, Hilton’s half-sisters, are both cast members on Bravo’s hit reality show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kathy stated in 2012 that she refuses to watch her sisters on the show because they force her to fall apart and cry. She has developed the Kathy Hilton Collection of party dresses since 2012, which are offered in over 400 retailers globally, including Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Nordstrom.

Personal Life:

She and her husband, Richard Hilton, live in Bel Air and have four grown children, Paris and Nicky, and Barron and Conrad. Through their daughter, Nicky and her husband James Rothschild, the Hiltons have two granddaughters. Her son Barron and his wife Tessa have given her a grandchild. The pair lives in Los Angeles’ Bel-Air neighborhood.

Hilton is well-known for her charitable endeavors. She raised funds for the Make-A-Wish Cause in 2007 by urging celebrities to auction off their possessions and contribute the revenues to the foundation. She won an award from the Starlight Children’s Foundation in 2011, along with her two daughters, at its “A Stellar Night” gala in Los Angeles.

Personal Real Estate:

Rick and Kathy Hilton spent $3.385 million for a 7-bedroom, 3-acre expansive house in the Hamptons in 1999. They have regularly rented this property over the summer seasons for $300,000 – $400,000.

They paid $9.2 million for a big Bel-Air mansion in 2004.

They paid $2.5 million for a suite at New York City’s Pierre Hotel in 2014.